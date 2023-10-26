Justin Timberlake Turns Off His Instagram Comments After 'Hateful' and 'Disgusting' Backlash From Britney Spears' Memoir

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she continued. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Not only did the “Toxic” singer spill about the alleged abortion, she also accused Timberlake of repeatedly cheating on her during their relationship.