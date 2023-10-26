Justin Timberlake Turns Off His Instagram Comments After 'Hateful' and 'Disgusting' Backlash From Britney Spears' Memoir
Justin Timberlake is tuning out his critics.
The *NSYNC member recently turned off his Instagram comments due to intense backlash after the release of Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me.
A source revealed that the singer couldn’t take the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” about him due to Spears' claims in her book, leading him to disable the feature.
Timberlake, 42, was painted in a negative light by the pop star, 41, who dropped many of the former couple’s secrets, including that she had an abortion while they were together.
Spears revealed that the pregnancy was a "surprise" but not a "tragedy."
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she penned.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she continued. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
Not only did the “Toxic” singer spill about the alleged abortion, she also accused Timberlake of repeatedly cheating on her during their relationship.
The blonde beauty alleged that he was unfaithful with a “very popular” woman, though Spears said she would not reveal her identity because “she’s married with kids now” and she does not “want her to feel bad.”
The musician also made out Timberlake to be quite the “Womanizer,” claiming he slept with "six or seven girls" the week after the duo split in 2002. Despite this, Spears still wrote, "He was a girl’s dream. I was in love with him."
A source recently shared the “Can't Stop the Feeling!” vocalist's reaction to Spears’ scathing comments.
"Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book," the insider spilled.
While the mother-of-two is telling the story "from her point of view," the actor is apparently "not OK with it."
However, they noted, "[Timberlake] has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source then claimed that even if he were to talk to Spears about the situation, she likely would not be very receptive.
"Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened," the insider said. "She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now."