Justin Timberlake Strikes Deal in DWI Case, Singer to Plead Guilty to Traffic Offense and Pay Fine

As OK! previously reported, the former *NSYNC member was arrested in June after he allegedly ran a stop sign and swerved between lanes after a night out with friends in the Hamptons.

He was later taken into custody. "On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement at the time. “A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”