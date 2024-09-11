or
Justin Timberlake Strikes Deal in DWI Case, Singer to Plead Guilty to Traffic Offense and Pay Fine

Justin Timberlake has struck a deal in his DWI case, a source claimed.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

It looks like the case is closed for Justin Timberlake.

According to a source who spoke to a news outlet, the singer, 43, nabbed a plea deal on Wednesday, September 11, meaning his DWI charge will be dropped down to a traffic violation, which is not a criminal offense.

The singer will have to pay a fine.

TMZ reported that the star's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., and prosecutors just got the judge to sign off on the deal. Timberlake till cop to Driving While Ability Impaired, and he will pay a $300 to $500 fine before he can move on from the incident for good.

Justin Timberlake's lawyer previously said he was 'not intoxicated' at the time of his arrest.

Before things were settled, the "Mirrors" crooner pleaded not guilty to the original charges twice, with his lawyer insisting he was "not intoxicated" at the time of his arrest.

Justin Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel.

As OK! previously reported, the former *NSYNC member was arrested in June after he allegedly ran a stop sign and swerved between lanes after a night out with friends in the Hamptons.

He was later taken into custody. "On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement at the time. “A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake's license was suspended in New York.

The statement continued: “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

In August, Timberlake made made a virtual appearance at his arraignment on Friday, August 2, as he was on tour overseas.

At the time, Justice Carl Irace also officially suspended the pop star's driver's license and permission to drive in New York.

Since then, Timberlake claimed to his wife, Jessica Biel, that he'll be on his best behavior in the future.

"He’s still got his computer games to zone out with, but as far as vices go, they’re all gone — and, as anyone knows, it can a big adjustment period. But he’s promised his wife to clean up his act, and he’s sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets," the source added.

