Jessica Biel Calls Husband Justin Timberlake Her 'Lover' During Paris Getaway After Rumors His DUI Led to Marriage Troubles: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Biel is making sure her love for Justin Timberlake is known. The Candy actress, 44, shared adorable photos from a recent Paris getaway with her husband, 45, via Instagram on Friday, September 11, giving fans a glimpse into their romantic trip.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @jessicabiel/Instagram Jessica Biel's post comes after rumors the pair hit a rough patch in their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Enjoyed Lavish Paris Getaway

Source: @jessicabiel/Instagram Justin Timberlake took centerstage in Jessica Biel's latest social media post.

"Paris is for lovers ❤️," Biel captioned the photo carousel. The set of snaps kicked off with a photo of the "My Love" singer sitting on stone steps. He was dressed casually in an oversized dark gray T-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers. The next slide was a selfie of the couple, who tied the knot in 2012, enjoying a meal on a gorgeous outdoor terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Happy to See Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Together

Source: @jessicabiel/InstagramGA Jessica Biel shared a photo with her husband, Justin Timberlake, from a Paris rooftop.

They both wore sunglasses as they flashed peace signs for the shot. Fans were happy to see the couple out and about, especially after rumors ignited that their marriage had hit a rough patch following Timberlake's 2024 DUI arrest. "How these two love Paris!!! I love seeing you two together!!!! 🤩💛✨," one fan said in the comments section, while a second added, "You two are my favorite couple of all time!🔥🔥 Enjoy it!❤️." Timberlake also chimed in, writing, "😍😍😍."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Marriage

Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake had filed a petition to block the release of the arrest footage.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Made Public Return in June

Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were seen in June after nearly two years out of the spotlight.