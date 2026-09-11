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Jessica Biel Calls Husband Justin Timberlake Her 'Lover' During Paris Getaway After Rumors His DUI Led to Marriage Troubles: Photos

Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel declared Paris was for 'lovers' while sharing new photos from her romantic trip with husband Justin Timberlake.

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Sept. 11 2026, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET

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Jessica Biel is making sure her love for Justin Timberlake is known.

The Candy actress, 44, shared adorable photos from a recent Paris getaway with her husband, 45, via Instagram on Friday, September 11, giving fans a glimpse into their romantic trip.

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Source: @jessicabiel/Instagram

Jessica Biel's post comes after rumors the pair hit a rough patch in their marriage.

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Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Enjoyed Lavish Paris Getaway

Photo of Justin Timberlake took centerstage in Jessica Biel's latest social media post.
Source: @jessicabiel/Instagram

Justin Timberlake took centerstage in Jessica Biel's latest social media post.

"Paris is for lovers ❤️," Biel captioned the photo carousel.

The set of snaps kicked off with a photo of the "My Love" singer sitting on stone steps. He was dressed casually in an oversized dark gray T-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

The next slide was a selfie of the couple, who tied the knot in 2012, enjoying a meal on a gorgeous outdoor terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

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Fans Were Happy to See Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Together

Photo of Jessica Biel shared a photo with her husband, Justin Timberlake, from a Paris rooftop.
Source: @jessicabiel/InstagramGA

Jessica Biel shared a photo with her husband, Justin Timberlake, from a Paris rooftop.

They both wore sunglasses as they flashed peace signs for the shot.

Fans were happy to see the couple out and about, especially after rumors ignited that their marriage had hit a rough patch following Timberlake's 2024 DUI arrest.

"How these two love Paris!!! I love seeing you two together!!!! 🤩💛✨," one fan said in the comments section, while a second added, "You two are my favorite couple of all time!🔥🔥 Enjoy it!❤️."

Timberlake also chimed in, writing, "😍😍😍."

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Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Marriage

Justin Timberlake was arrested after running a stop sign and swerving.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake had filed a petition to block the release of the arrest footage.

As OK! previously reported, Biel and Timberlake's relationship was believed to be in trouble after footage of the singer's June 2024 DUI arrest was released in late March.

The musician's attorney initially tried to block the release of the video – citing privacy concerns – and a redacted version was made public after an agreement was reached, per Fox News.

In the video recorded from the roadside stop, Timberlake struggled to perform field sobriety tests, telling officers, "These are like really hard tests."

Ultimately, Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations before reaching a plea deal that reduced the charge to a lesser offense.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Made Public Return in June

Photo of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were seen in June after nearly two years out of the spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were seen in June after nearly two years out of the spotlight.

Biel reportedly "issued an ultimatum" to her husband and would "pull the trigger" on a split if his behavior worsened.

“She does everything with the kids and she’s sick of being publicly embarrassed,” an insider told the Daily Mail in April of the star, who shares sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, with her man.

Biel and Timberlake seemingly quieted the divorce rumors in June after making their quiet return to the spotlight following nearly two years out of the public eye.

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