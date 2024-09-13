or
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake Admits He Made a 'Mistake' After He Pleads Guilty in DWI Case

Justin Timberlake spoke out for the first time after he plead guilty in his DWI case.

Sept. 13 2024, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake spoke out for the first time on Friday, September 13, months after he was arrested in the Hamptons over the summer for drinking and driving.

“This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake,” the singer, who was ordered to deliver a public statement as part of a plea deal to a lesser violation in the case, said. “Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car.”

The musician, 43, appeared alongside his attorney Edward Burke Jr. for a hearing at the courthouse in Sag Harbor, N.Y. after reaching a deal in his case.

Justin Timberlake spoke out on September 13 about his DWI arrest.

"I did not live up to the standard I hold myself to," Timberlake insisted.

He told the court that he'd "like to take a moment to show gratitude to everybody involved."

"I found myself in a position where I should've taken a moment," Timberlake added. "I should've had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this."

Justin Timberlake will also have to pay a $500 fine.

Timberlake will also have to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, in addition to having complete 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choice. He will also have his license suspended for 90 days.

The singer struck a deal this past week.

As OK! previously reported, the dad-of-two struck a deal, meaning his DWI charge will be dropped down to a traffic violation, which is not a criminal offense.

Justin Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel.

Before things were settled, the "Mirrors" crooner pleaded not guilty to the original charges twice, with his lawyer insisting he was "not intoxicated" at the time of his arrest.

The former *NSYNC member was arrested in June after he allegedly ran a stop sign and swerved between lanes after a night out with friends in the Hamptons.

He was later taken into custody. "On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement at the time. “A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

