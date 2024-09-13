Justin Timberlake Admits He Made a 'Mistake' After He Pleads Guilty in DWI Case

Justin Timberlake spoke out for the first time on Friday, September 13, months after he was arrested in the Hamptons over the summer for drinking and driving.

“This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake,” the singer, who was ordered to deliver a public statement as part of a plea deal to a lesser violation in the case, said. “Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car.”