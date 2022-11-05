Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Cutest Moments With Their Kids: Photos
Family time! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel met at a party in 2007 and sparks flew! The lovebirds tied the knot in 2012 and three years later, they welcomed their first son, Silas, 7. Five years after that, Phineas, 2, was born.
Since the birth of their children, the proud parents regularly take to social media to share adorable snapshots of their little brood, from tender moments at home to family outings.
And while parenting is not all sunshine and roses, having a loving partner makes the journey easier. Last year, Biel opened up about the difficulties of COVID-19 pandemic parenting and learning how to just "be there for each other" during that tough time.
"It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," she explained. "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out."
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL CELEBRATE 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY BY SHARING PHOTO FROM SECRET VOW RENEWAL
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the couple's cutest moments with their kids.
The 7th Heaven actress held Silas over her shoulder for a sweet photo shared in April 2020 celebrating her firstborn's birthday.
"This little man is 5 today!" she captioned the post. "We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy."
Timberlake and Biel cuddled together for a group hug, with the Candy star holding baby Phineas while Silas wrapped his arms around mom and dad.
"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world," Biel wrote beside the picture. "I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that sh*t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"
Silas showed his dad some love by playfully pinching his nose while sitting on his shoulders.
"My valentines ❤️ Love you guys to the 🌙," Biel captioned a precious moment between the "Mirrors" singer and his youngest son.
The mom-of-two was all smiles as she held both of her boys in her arms.
"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo," she wrote alongside the pic shared in early March. "Now celebrating 40 with 🎂 and 🎈 with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all."
Timberlake celebrated his "two favorite melodies" with a precious pic of Silas and Phineas trying their hand at the piano this past Father's Day.