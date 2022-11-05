Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Cutest Moments With Their Kids: Photos

Family time! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel met at a party in 2007 and sparks flew! The lovebirds tied the knot in 2012 and three years later, they welcomed their first son, Silas, 7. Five years after that, Phineas, 2, was born.

Since the birth of their children, the proud parents regularly take to social media to share adorable snapshots of their little brood, from tender moments at home to family outings.