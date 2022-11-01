Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Win Halloween By Dressing Up As 'Home Alone' Robbers — See Photo!
And the winner for best Halloween costume goes to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! On Monday, October 31, the duo shared their outfit, via Instagram — and people couldn't help but gush over the idea!
"Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We're the wet bandits!" Biel captioned a photo of the couple dressed as Harry and Marv from Home Alone.
Of course, the duo racked in a lot of "likes" and comments. One person wrote, "Ummmmmm you win. That’s all," while another added, "U guys!!!! This is so good!"
A third person added, "Favorite movie ever!"
The pair, who share sons Silas and Phineas, seem to be in a good spot. In fact, the two celebrated their 10-year anniversary earlier this month.
"10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!" the "Cry Me a River" crooner captioned his post. "I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"
"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" the actress, 40, gushed. "Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."
Though the Hollywood stars have been through some ups and downs, the 7th Heaven alum revealed the secret to their marriage.
"I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," the brunette beauty previously shared in an interview about her man. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together. It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."