Jessica Biel Jokes She's a 'Mob Boss' Instead of a Mob Wife as Fans Notice Her Bad 'Birthday Hangover': Photos
Did Jessica Biel have one too many birthday cocktails?
On Monday, March 4, the wife of Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to share snaps of herself wearing cozy couture and sunglasses indoors, as she seemed to still have her makeup on from the night before when she celebrated her 42nd birthday.
"Mob Boss Morning ☕️🍪," Biel captioned her post, jokingly switching the word "wife" to "boss" in reference to the trending "mob wife" aesthetic on social media.
In the photos, the Candy star wore bright red lipstick and black shades while wrapping herself up in a gray robe.
Biel had a tired look on her face throughout all of the silly snaps as she sipped on a cup of coffee and indulged in a large cookie.
In the comments section of the post, fans couldn't help but poke light-hearted fun at the 7th Heaven actress for looking visibly hungover following her birthday fun.
"Sunglasses and Advil," one user wrote, suggesting a way for Biel to fight the effects of waking up after a night of drinking, as another admitted, "birthday hangover... I know it well 😂."
"Birthday celebration night looks like it was good huh 🤐," a third fan quipped, as a fourth noted: "I mean an entire f------ vibe!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾."
The popular aesthetic Biel channeled for her Monday morning upload seemed to be a theme for her whole birthday weekend, as she captioned a different snap from her actual special day, "not a mob wife, a mob BOSS. 💋."
Her husband didn't appear bothered by his spouse's play on words, as he took to Instagram with a sweet tribute for Biel in honor of her birthday.
"There ain’t no other way to say it. You’re the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya 🐐!" Timberlake gushed, calling Biel the greatest of all time.
Biel — who tied the knot with Timberlake in 2012 before welcoming kids Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, together — made a similar short and sweet post for the former *NSYNC frontman's 43rd birthday in January, writing at the time, "I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe."
Social media users have been particularly shady toward Timberlake and Biel's marriage ever since the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer's ex-girlfriend Britney Spears made shocking revelations about their early-2000s relationship in her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.
Timberlake faced backlash after Spears blamed him for an abortion she got during their romance and exposed him for allegedly cheating on her throughout their fling.
Spears, however, also confessed to cheating on Timberlake at one point during their relationship.
In her tell-all transcript, the "Toxic" singer opened up about how she felt Timberlake made her out to be the bad guy after their split despite both of them being unfaithful.