Jessica Simpson Is in the 'Best, Best Spirits' After Separating From Husband Eric Johnson, Her Sister Ashlee Reveals: 'She's Strong'
Jessica Simpson isn't letting her separation from husband Eric Johnson rain on her parade!
In fact, her sister, Ashlee Simpson, recently told a reporter the bubbly blonde is in "the best, best spirits."
"I just did an interview with her today," Ashlee, 40, noted, while attending Jason Felts' Hollywood Virgin book launch party on Wednesday, February 5. "She has music coming, and it was so exciting. And I’m so proud of her."
"We are strong little ladies," the "Shadow" vocalist continued. "And, you know, I think that’s a cool thing about life is just always growing and finding yourself, wherever that’s supposed to be."
Since Jessica, 44, was often seen without her wedding ring, rumors about her marriage had been swirling for months, and the gossip heated up when she wrote a cryptic caption on Instagram in November 2024.
"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve 🎶 🤍🖤," she penned at the time.
Jessica confirmed the news via a public statement on January 13.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the "Irresistible" crooner said. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. "
"We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family," she added.
The estranged pair married in 2014 and share Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.
According to a source, the retired NFL player, 45, and Jessica were having "trust issues" for quite some time before parting ways.
"They were no longer on the same page, and it drove a wedge between them," the insider explained to a news outlet.
The source claimed the stars decided to live separately "as a trial of sorts" before announcing their breakup to the world.
"Jess thought it would help if they spent some time apart, but it only made her realize she enjoyed her independence," the insider explained.
Though this will be the Dukes of Hazzard actress' second divorce — she was previously married to Nick Lachey, 51, from 2002 to 2006 — another source admitted she's eager to meet someone new.
"Jessica knows plenty of people that want to set her up and with her music career picking up again, she’s meeting a ton of new people organically, too," the insider shared. "She’s hopeful that there is someone out there who will love her as she needs to be loved."
"Plus, Jessica’s a romantic at heart," they spilled. "She prefers being in a relationship."
Neither Jessica nor Eric have officially filed for divorce.
