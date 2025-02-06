Jessica Simpson Is in the 'Best, Best Spirits' After Separating From Husband Eric Johnson, Her Sister Ashlee Reveals: 'She's Strong'

In fact, her sister, Ashlee Simpson , recently told a reporter the bubbly blonde is in "the best, best spirits."

"I just did an interview with her today," Ashlee, 40, noted, while attending Jason Felts' Hollywood Virgin book launch party on Wednesday, February 5. "She has music coming, and it was so exciting. And I’m so proud of her."

"We are strong little ladies," the "Shadow" vocalist continued. "And, you know, I think that’s a cool thing about life is just always growing and finding yourself, wherever that’s supposed to be."