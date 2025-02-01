'Romantic' Jessica Simpson Is 'Hopeful' She'll Meet Someone Who 'Will Love Her' After Eric Johnson Split: 'She Prefers Being in a Relationship'
Though Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's split was only announced in January, it looks like the former doesn't want to stay single for much longer.
“Jessica knows plenty of people that want to set her up and with her music career picking up again, she’s meeting a ton of new people organically, too,” a source dished of the singer, 44. “She’s hopeful that there is someone out there who will love her as she needs to be loved.”
“Plus, Jessica’s a romantic at heart. She prefers being in a relationship," they continued.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe, who shares Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae with the football star, made headlines when she was seen without her wedding ring as of late.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the singer said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on January 13. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
It seems like the "With You" songstress is also relying on her pals, including Jessica Alba, who recently split from Cash Warren after nearly 17 years of marriage.
“It’s a very sad and hard time for both of them right now as they grapple with everything so having each other to lean on has been something of a saving grace,” another insider dished to Life & Style of the two Hollywood starlets. “As you can imagine things have been rocky in both their marriages for a while, this isn’t something that’s suddenly come on for either of them, so they’ve needed friends to talk about this with.”
“Simpson has always looked up to Alba, she thinks she’s just amazing, so she really appreciated being able to go to her for advice,” the insider said of the MTV alum. “She’s still making her own mind up and making her own choices, but having Alba as a sounding board has been great. They live near each other so they can get together for walks and lunches and lately they’ve been having some fun sleepovers too.”
Life & Style spoke to the first source.