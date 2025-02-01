'Romantic' Jessica Simpson Is 'Hopeful' She'll Meet Someone Who 'Will Love Her' After Eric Johnson Split: 'She Prefers Being in a Relationship'

Though Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's split was only announced in January, it looks like the former doesn't want to stay single for much longer.

“Jessica knows plenty of people that want to set her up and with her music career picking up again, she’s meeting a ton of new people organically, too,” a source dished of the singer, 44. “She’s hopeful that there is someone out there who will love her as she needs to be loved.”

“Plus, Jessica’s a romantic at heart. She prefers being in a relationship," they continued.