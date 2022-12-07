Jessica Simpson Called Out For Posting About Emface Procedure As Fans Believe Her 'Vanity Is Showing': 'I Hope You Get Help Soon'
Yikes! Jessica Simpson is getting flak — again.
On Wednesday, December 7, the 42-year-old singer posted a video of herself getting an Emface procedure, a needle-free treatment that tightens skin and provides an overall lift, but fans were less than pleased with the results.
"Thank you @Emface for these camera ready results! #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree@drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics," she captioned the video, which showed her looking at her face in the mirror.
The blonde babe's followers quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her appearance.
One person wrote, "Any attention is better than none?? 😮 how do you put out these vids knowing fans are concerned for you 😫," while another added, "This is so sad. Aging gracefully is a positive thing. I hope you get help soon."
A third person added, "Age gracefully like the rest of us. Your vanity is showing."
This is hardly the first time Simpson's followers have berated her for changing her look.
As OK! previously reported, the "With You" songstress boasted about her Emface results in October.
"Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney @BTLAesthetics," she wrote, while captioning the video, "#Emface #EmfacePartner #EmfaceTheNation #NeedleFree."
One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."
A third person asked, "More plastic surgery, why.??? 😢 Smh."
Simpson's husband, Eric Johnson, has even stepped in when it comes to his wife's obsession with looking good.
"Jessica is preoccupied with plastic surgery, and it’s putting a real strain on things with Eric," dished the source to OK!. "They love each other dearly, but it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. There’s a lot of fighting."
"Eric can’t stand lip injections, and he’s begged his wife to stop getting them, but she just brushes him off. She doesn’t seem to realize how serious he is," the insider added. "It’s actually driving a big wedge between them."