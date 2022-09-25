Adam Levine, Tristan Thompson & More! 8 Stars Accused Of Stepping Out On Their Partners
Cheating scandals run rampant in the media among the rich and famous, and temptation appears to be everywhere in Hollywood.
Whether the culprits are A-List actors, comedians or musicians, countless big names have been accused of stepping out on their partners or even admitted to having full-blown affairs.
SHOCKING TEXTS REVEALED! ADAM LEVINE SENT SUMNER STROH INTIMATE PRIVATE MESSAGES TELLING HER HE NEEDED TO 'RUB ONE OUT'
Scroll through the gallery below to see Hollywood stars who have been accused of cheating on their partners.
Adam Levine
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine recently found himself in hot water after several women — including Instagram models, a comedian and a former yoga instructor — came forward claiming to have been on the receiving end of flirtatious and sexual messages from the rocker over the past few years.
Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have been married since 2014 and have been together for over ten years. They are currently expecting their third child.
Tristan Thompson
NBA pro Tristan Thompson is a notorious womanizer who famously cheated on Khloé Kardashian only days before she gave birth to their first child, True.
He also fathered a son with personal trainer Maralee Nichols — news the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum discovered shortly after she and Thompson had conceived their second baby with a surrogate.
Dean McDermott
Dean McDermott cheated on Tori Spelling in 2013, after seven years of marriage.
Although the couple — who share Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — attempted to make things work, their relationship has been on the rocks ever since, with rumors of an imminent split looming for the past year.
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes had an affair with her current husband, Eddie Cibrian, while both she and the actor were still respectively married to their partners — backup dancer Dean Sheremet and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. They tied the knot in 2011 and are currently still together.
Justin Timberlake
Rumors swirled that Justin Timberlake stepped out on wife Jessica Biel after he was seen holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.
"They’ve both put a lot of work into the healing process," a source spilled at the time. "But it’s fair to say that Jessica isn’t completely past what happened."
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart admitted that he cheated on his wife, Eniko Parrish, in 2017, while she was pregnant with their son, Kenzo.
"I kept worrying about the baby, I have to maintain a level head, I think that’s the only thing that really got me through," Eniko explained in the Netflix documentary series Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up. "I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family ... It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it."
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson claimed she had an emotional affair with Johnny Knoxville during her marriage to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey.
"To me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical one," she wrote in her memoir aptly titled Open Book. "It’s funny, I know, because I had placed such an emphasis on sex by not having it before marriage. After I actually had sex, I understood that the emotional part was what mattered. And Johnny and I had that, which seemed far more of a betrayal to my marriage than sex."
Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez confessed to getting drunk and being intimate with another women shortly before he tied the knot with Ali Landry. The Bold and the Beautiful actress later opened up on the situation during an appearance on the podcast "Unfolding Leadership."
"Not even a week [after the wedding] I found out it was like a Tiger Woods situation," Landry revealed. "It was cheating across the board."