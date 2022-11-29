Jessica Simpson Slammed For Showing Off Slim Physique: 'Seeing Bones Poking Out Is NOT Sexy'
Jessica Simpson is causing a stir yet again! On Monday, November 28, the blonde beauty, 42, promoted her brand, but fans couldn't help but point out how skinny she's gotten in the past year.
"Making a list, and checking it twice…Getting in the holiday spirit with 50% off on JessicaSimpson.com today 🎁❄️🎄," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a shiny dress.
However, social media trolls immediately flocked to the comments section to talk about her physique.
One person wrote, "Seeing bones poking out is NOT sexy 🤢," while another said, "Uh cute dress. But when your ribs stick out farther then your boo**, it’s time to eat a little something."
A third asked, "omg are those your ribs stick out in your dress? girl you are beautiful, successful, you have everything...please get help!"
However, some people thought the "With You" singer, who shares Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson, looked fabulous.
One person said, "You look amazing 😻 you keep doing you. Every body else who keeps talking about your weight needs actual work on themselves! Nothing positive to say just shhhhh 🤐," while another added, "Stop telling her to gain weight. When she was heavy you said she needed to lose it. Besides when did it become acceptable to body shame. Be kind."
This is hardly the first time the singer has made headlines for her drastic weight loss. After the pop star shared a photo of herself with eldest daughter Maxi and mom Tina Simpson, fans picked apart her appearance.
"Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" she wrote at the time.
One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."
The A-lister later clapped back at the negative remarks, revealing she is doing just fine.
"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she continued. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you."