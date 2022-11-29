Jessica Simpson Slammed For Showing Off Slim Physique: 'Seeing Bones Poking Out Is NOT Sexy'

The A-lister later clapped back at the negative remarks, revealing she is doing just fine.

"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she continued. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you."