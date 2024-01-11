OK Magazine
Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Make Fun of Her Famous Chicken of the Sea Blunder: Watch

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram
By:

Jan. 11 2024, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson recruited her eldest daughter, Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, to help her poke fun at her infamous "Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?" line from an episode of her reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired in the '00s.

In the new ad, which the fashion designer, 43, posted to Instagram on Thursday, January 11, the mother-daughter duo spoke about product.

"Maxwell and I are here to talk about our partnership with Chicken of the Sea," Simpson said, to which Maxi replied, "Mom, is that chicken or tuna?"

"That is a great question. It's confusing, right?" the "With You" singer said.

"I'm joking, I know it's tuna," the 11-year-old replied.

"Oh, me too," Simpson added.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson appeared in the ad alongside her daughter Maxwell Drew.

"Still a @chickenoftheseaofficial gal. Loving their new packets too! You guys need to trythe Lemon Garlic one, so good. 🧜‍♀️ #itstheoneforme," Simpson captioned the funny video, which immediately received a ton of love.

One person wrote, "What took so long??? This is genius!❤️," while another said, "The collaboration we’ve been waiting almost 2 decades for."

A third person added, "Omg this is so iconic 😂."

Source: mega

Jessica Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey.

When Simpson was married to Nick Lachey, the former flames appeared in the MTV show when she confused tuna and chicken while eating a bowl of Chicken of the Sea.

“I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea,” she said in the episode. “Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?”

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson appeared on the famous MTV show with Nick Lachey.

The 98 Degrees member gave his then-wife a very confused looking, stating: “Chicken of the Sea is the brand. You know, ’cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea.”

"Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong," she replied.

This is hardly the first time Simpson — who is married to Eric Johnson — has poked fun at herself.

In May 2023, she took to Instagram to make a joke about the viral quote.

"Are these wings pig or chicken?" the Dukes of Hazzard alum captioned a photo of herself standing in front of a mural, which says, "Spread your wings," while in Nashville, Tenn.

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson doesn't regret shooting 'Newlyweds.'

Even though Simpson, who also shares kids son Ace and daughter Birdie with Johnson, is in a different place in her life, she has no regrets about bringing the cameras inside of her home at that time.

"I am blessed that I did have that show," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2004. "It allowed people to come into my life, and to know me as a person, and I owe a lot of my support — my fans came from that because people could relate to me."

