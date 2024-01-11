Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Make Fun of Her Famous Chicken of the Sea Blunder: Watch
Jessica Simpson recruited her eldest daughter, Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, to help her poke fun at her infamous "Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?" line from an episode of her reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired in the '00s.
In the new ad, which the fashion designer, 43, posted to Instagram on Thursday, January 11, the mother-daughter duo spoke about product.
"Maxwell and I are here to talk about our partnership with Chicken of the Sea," Simpson said, to which Maxi replied, "Mom, is that chicken or tuna?"
"That is a great question. It's confusing, right?" the "With You" singer said.
"I'm joking, I know it's tuna," the 11-year-old replied.
"Oh, me too," Simpson added.
"Still a @chickenoftheseaofficial gal. Loving their new packets too! You guys need to trythe Lemon Garlic one, so good. 🧜♀️ #itstheoneforme," Simpson captioned the funny video, which immediately received a ton of love.
One person wrote, "What took so long??? This is genius!❤️," while another said, "The collaboration we’ve been waiting almost 2 decades for."
A third person added, "Omg this is so iconic 😂."
When Simpson was married to Nick Lachey, the former flames appeared in the MTV show when she confused tuna and chicken while eating a bowl of Chicken of the Sea.
“I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea,” she said in the episode. “Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?”
The 98 Degrees member gave his then-wife a very confused looking, stating: “Chicken of the Sea is the brand. You know, ’cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea.”
"Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong," she replied.
This is hardly the first time Simpson — who is married to Eric Johnson — has poked fun at herself.
In May 2023, she took to Instagram to make a joke about the viral quote.
"Are these wings pig or chicken?" the Dukes of Hazzard alum captioned a photo of herself standing in front of a mural, which says, "Spread your wings," while in Nashville, Tenn.
Even though Simpson, who also shares kids son Ace and daughter Birdie with Johnson, is in a different place in her life, she has no regrets about bringing the cameras inside of her home at that time.
"I am blessed that I did have that show," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2004. "It allowed people to come into my life, and to know me as a person, and I owe a lot of my support — my fans came from that because people could relate to me."