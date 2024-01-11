Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Make Fun of Her Famous Chicken of the Sea Blunder: Watch

Jessica Simpson recruited her eldest daughter, Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, to help her poke fun at her infamous "Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?" line from an episode of her reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired in the '00s.

In the new ad, which the fashion designer, 43, posted to Instagram on Thursday, January 11, the mother-daughter duo spoke about product.

"Maxwell and I are here to talk about our partnership with Chicken of the Sea," Simpson said, to which Maxi replied, "Mom, is that chicken or tuna?"