Jessica Simpson Never Fails To Raise Eyebrows! Relive Some Of The Singer's Most Bizarre Moments
From questions about the food she's eating to oddly timed selfies, Jessica Simpson has found herself in quite a few memorable situations over the years.
Though people once labeled her as a "dumb blonde," the mom-of-three was quick to defend herself, quipping, "Dumb is just not knowing. 'Ditzy' is having the courage to ask!"
Scroll down to take a look back at some of her most peculiar predicaments.
Good Eats
It was the question heard around the world! In the 2003 premiere episode of her and ex-husband Nick Lachey's reality show, The Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, the scene stealer was eating when she asked the 98 Degrees singer, "Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish? I know it's tuna, but it says 'Chicken by the Sea.'"
"Chicken of the Sea is the brand," Lachey clarified. "You know, ’cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea."
Taco Time
This spring, the Open Book author revealed she's cutting back big time on her spending habits — so much so, she almost couldn't buy herself lunch!
"I am draining my bank account. I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash," she simply explained. "I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied. I’m on a budget!"
Cuisine Confusion
In another head-scratching food incident from The Newlyweds, the fashion designer had a hilarious reaction when someone offered her a few buffalo wings. Her response? "No, thanks. I don't eat buffalo."
The people she was dining with then explained that buffalo wings are indeed just spicy chicken wings, asking her, "Didn't you ever find it weird that buffalos don't have wings?"
Hygiene Hiccups
Despite her signature smile, the songstress confessed during a 2010 episode of Ellen DeGeneres' show that she only brushes her teeth "maybe three times a week."
"Because my teeth are so white and I don't like them to feel too slippery but I do use Listerine and I do floss everyday. But I don't brush them every day," she explained. "My lips just slide all over the place ... I can't catch up with my mouth. I need a little coating ... I know it's gross but I always have fresh breath."
Father Knows Best?
Instead of sharing a family photo for Father's Day, she marked the holiday by posting a frizzy-haired, makeup-free selfie.
"Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there ... makes my heart burst and my smile very real," she wrote.
The bubbly blonde continued, "I love y’all. The kids admire, appreciate, love and adore y’all. There is no greater gift in the world to our families. I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood #BLESSED."
Fans questioned the weird social media post, with one writing, "So you do a post about the father's in your life and post a picture of yourself? Really? 🤦♀️🙄."