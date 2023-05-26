Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Her Infamous Chicken of the Sea Gaffe in New Photo
Jessica Simpson couldn't help but troll herself 20 years after she famously confused tuna and chicken while eating a bowl of Chicken of the Sea on television.
"Are these wings pig or chicken?" the 42-year-old blonde beauty captioned a photo of herself standing in front of a mural, which says, "Spread your wings," while in Nashville, Tenn.
Of course, people loved the hilarious message. One person wrote, "Fish of the sky 😂 love you!" while another said, "It’s Tuna wings girl! I freaking love you Jessica!!!😘💪🏼♥️🙌🏼🤭🤷🏼♀️."
A third person added, "Definitely tuna ❤️," while a fourth gushed, "Oh how I love you! 😂😍."
This is hardly the first time the singer — who shares Maxwell Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 4, with husband Eric Johnson — addressed her previous comments, which she made while on the MTV series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.
In 2016, the "With You" songstress, who was previously married to Nick Lachey, posted a throwback meme in which she referred to the question, "Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?"
She also added the hashtag, writing, "#Chickenofthesea."
“I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea,” she continued. “Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?”
Lachey was confused at what Simpson was trying to say. “Chicken of the Sea is the brand,” he said. “You know, ’cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea.”
“Oh….” Simpson replied. “Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong.”
Though Simpson and Lachey later divorced in 2006, she doesn't regret opening up her home to her fans back in the day.
"I am blessed that I did have that show," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2004. "It allowed people to come into my life, and to know me as a person, and I owe a lot of my support — my fans came from that because people could relate to me."