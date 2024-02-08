OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

'What Happened to You?': Jessica Simpson Fans Claim She Got a 'New Face' While Posing in Chic Red Dress — Photos

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@jessicasimpson/Instagram
By:

Feb. 8 2024, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Did Jessica Simpson get work done?

On Wednesday, February 7, the pop star uploaded a series of photos in a gorgeous red gown from her attendance at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium on Sunday, February 4, but fans couldn’t help but notice the mother-of-three appeared to look a bit different.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson red dress
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is a mother-of-three.

“Souls Are Catchin’ Fire 🔥 new lyric tease 🔥,” she captioned the upload, referencing the latest music she has been working on.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson red dress
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is making new music.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, followers slammed the former reality TV star for her look and even claimed she may have gotten some plastic surgery done.

“And who is it? Where is Jessica Simpson?” one user questioned, while another added, “Same facial expression, always frozen…”

Article continues below advertisement

“She doesn't even seem the same. Like her spirit/ who she is just isn't even coming through at all anymore. It's like she's a vacant Barbie doll. Where's the real Jess?” another critic wrote, as a fourth individual said, “New face? Why? She changed her classic nose. So sad.”

Others compared the celeb to the Kardashians, who are notoriously known for going under the knife.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson red dress
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is married to Eric Johnson.

Article continues below advertisement

“She's been Kardashianized 😢,” one person stated, while another penned, “Another Khloé look-alike. They all must have the same Dr.”

One more person commented, “What happened to you...I love the old Jessica Simpson,” while another wrote, “She was so pretty. I don't understand why she did this to her face.”

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson
Article continues below advertisement

Though many hated on her appearance in the comments section of this recent post, they rallied behind her after she displayed her fit physique in a see-through top on Tuesday, February 6.

“Milk…does a body good🥛🧡,” she captioned the image, which featured Simpson holding a glass of the dairy product while pouting at the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson sober
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson has been repeatedly ridiculed for her looks on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

“That’s why you are in such good shape babe🔥❤️,” one user replied, while a second raved, “You are perfect, Jessica.”

A third person wrote, “It does you well 😍,” as a fourth said they’re “still crushin’” on the “Public Affair” singer.

Article continues below advertisement

“How the f--- does she just get hotter with age......😍,” another stated of the 43-year-old, while a sixth user shared a similar opinion, adding, “🔥😍Timeless ageless BEAUTY always darling Lady! 🥰❤️‍🔥.”

Despite many of her stans being supportive, some were outraged by her collaboration with a company promoting cow's milk.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“Followed you for years but sorry I can't support this!!! So so so untrue and not to mention the horrendous treatment of animals. Disappointed! I mean do you really need the money that bad! 😒 unfollowed 👋,” one user said, as another added, “I adore you, but milk is known to be terrible for your body.”

A third shared: “I love you BUT I’m very sad you're promoting milk.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.