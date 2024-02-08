'What Happened to You?': Jessica Simpson Fans Claim She Got a 'New Face' While Posing in Chic Red Dress — Photos
Did Jessica Simpson get work done?
On Wednesday, February 7, the pop star uploaded a series of photos in a gorgeous red gown from her attendance at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium on Sunday, February 4, but fans couldn’t help but notice the mother-of-three appeared to look a bit different.
“Souls Are Catchin’ Fire 🔥 new lyric tease 🔥,” she captioned the upload, referencing the latest music she has been working on.
In response, followers slammed the former reality TV star for her look and even claimed she may have gotten some plastic surgery done.
“And who is it? Where is Jessica Simpson?” one user questioned, while another added, “Same facial expression, always frozen…”
“She doesn't even seem the same. Like her spirit/ who she is just isn't even coming through at all anymore. It's like she's a vacant Barbie doll. Where's the real Jess?” another critic wrote, as a fourth individual said, “New face? Why? She changed her classic nose. So sad.”
Others compared the celeb to the Kardashians, who are notoriously known for going under the knife.
“She's been Kardashianized 😢,” one person stated, while another penned, “Another Khloé look-alike. They all must have the same Dr.”
One more person commented, “What happened to you...I love the old Jessica Simpson,” while another wrote, “She was so pretty. I don't understand why she did this to her face.”
Though many hated on her appearance in the comments section of this recent post, they rallied behind her after she displayed her fit physique in a see-through top on Tuesday, February 6.
“Milk…does a body good🥛🧡,” she captioned the image, which featured Simpson holding a glass of the dairy product while pouting at the camera.
“That’s why you are in such good shape babe🔥❤️,” one user replied, while a second raved, “You are perfect, Jessica.”
A third person wrote, “It does you well 😍,” as a fourth said they’re “still crushin’” on the “Public Affair” singer.
“How the f--- does she just get hotter with age......😍,” another stated of the 43-year-old, while a sixth user shared a similar opinion, adding, “🔥😍Timeless ageless BEAUTY always darling Lady! 🥰❤️🔥.”
Despite many of her stans being supportive, some were outraged by her collaboration with a company promoting cow's milk.
“Followed you for years but sorry I can't support this!!! So so so untrue and not to mention the horrendous treatment of animals. Disappointed! I mean do you really need the money that bad! 😒 unfollowed 👋,” one user said, as another added, “I adore you, but milk is known to be terrible for your body.”
A third shared: “I love you BUT I’m very sad you're promoting milk.”