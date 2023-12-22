Jessica Simpson Is 'Trying to Do It All' as She Takes Care of Her 3 Kids and Records New Music: 'It’s Been Hard'
Jessica Simpson's boots were made for walking — not flying back and forth across the country.
The mom-of-three hasn't had the easiest time balancing her busy schedule, as she spends half of each month in Nashville working on new music, and the other half being a mom to her and her husband Eric Johnson's three children, son Ace Knute, 10, as well as daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4.
"Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding the 43-year-old's overwhelming situation of flying from coast to coast every two weeks.
While Simpson's work schedule might not match up to the typical 9-5 others are used to, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer is determined to do whatever she can in order to share her songs with the world again after a 13-year hiatus from the industry.
"She wants to focus on making music again. She wants to pursue that passion and see where it leads at this stage of her life," the insider explained.
Although jetting off to Tennessee's capital for half the month might seem a bit chaotic, Simpson recently assured fans her family has it all under control.
"I'm back and forth a lot so now they know what it’s like to miss me and I feel very loved," the blonde beauty explained of her little ones during a previous interview at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City — where the fashion designer was honored with the Icon Award.
"They helped me find a house [in Nashville], we all moved there, they picked their rooms, that type of stuff, but they’re in school so I have two weeks [in Nashville], two weeks home," she explained of her children, who were able to live in the southern city full time over the summer prior to the start of a new school year.
While she'd love for her husband to be by her side all the time, Simpson noted: "He's with the kids. I had to have somebody with the kids."
Despite facing difficulty in raising their kids as The Dukes of Hazzard actress spends a good chunk of time away from her family, Simpson's marriage to Johnson has only improved since she gave up drinking six years ago, as OK! previously reported.
"Her life has totally changed for the better in so many ways and not just physically," a separate source explained last month regarding Simpson's decision to get sober in 2018. "They used to bicker a lot when she drank. Now they’ve learned to communicate better. Jessica is in touch with her feelings and not hiding behind booze anymore."
