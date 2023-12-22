Jessica Simpson Is 'Trying to Do It All' as She Takes Care of Her 3 Kids and Records New Music: 'It’s Been Hard'

Jessica Simpson's boots were made for walking — not flying back and forth across the country.

The mom-of-three hasn't had the easiest time balancing her busy schedule, as she spends half of each month in Nashville working on new music, and the other half being a mom to her and her husband Eric Johnson's three children, son Ace Knute, 10, as well as daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4.