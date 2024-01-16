OK Magazine
'Stunning Fam': Jessica Simpson Fans Freak Out After She Shares 'Adorable' Snap With Sister Ashlee and Daughter Maxwell: Photo

jessica simpson fans freak out sister ashlee daughter maxwell photo pp
Source: mega
Jan. 16 2024, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

A family affair!

Jessica Simpson sent her fans into a tizzy when she took to Instagram on Monday, January 15, to share a slew of photos, one being with her sister, Ashlee Simpson, and her eldest daughter, Maxwell Drew.

jessicasimpsonig
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson shared a photo with Ashlee Simpson and daughter Maxwell Drew.

In the sweet snap, the "With You" singer, 43, wore a matching leopard jacket with her 11-year-old as they posed with the "Pieces of Me" artist, 39, who rocked a black fur coat.

"The three of you!" one adoring social media user wrote below the post of the family members.

jessicasimpsonig
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Fans gushed over the snap of the three family members.

"Ashlee’s jawline 🙌🏻🙌🏻 such a gorgeous fam! ❤️" a second fan noted.

"Adorable you three!" another person penned.

"Stunning fam," a fourth user chimed in about the trio.

jessicasimpsonig
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson has been trying to balance music and being with her family.

Both Jessica and Ashlee were staples in the music industry during the early '00s. Luckily, there may be more Jessica, who is married to Eric Johnson, hits on the way! As OK! previously reported, the Newlyweds alum has been trying to balance family life as she gets back into the studio.

"Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her," an insider claimed of executing her latest venture.

jessica simpson fans freak out sister ashlee daughter maxwell photo mega
Source: mega

Jessica Simpson opened up about being a working mom.

"She wants to focus on making music again. She wants to pursue that passion and see where it leads at this stage of her life," the source added.

While new tracks may be on the way, Jessica has been busier than ever with her booming fashion line, but she knows her hubby will hold the fort down while she's away.

"I'm back and forth a lot so now they know what it’s like to miss me and I feel very loved," the singer, who also shares son Ace Knute, 10, and younger daughter Birdie Mae, 4, with Johnson, explained during an interview at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City where she was given the Icon Award.

"They helped me find a house [in Nashville], we all moved there, they picked their rooms, that type of stuff, but they’re in school so I have two weeks [in Nashville], two weeks home," she added.

Source: OK!

Despite a crazy work schedule, Jessica seems happier than ever, especially since she stopped drinking.

"Her life has totally changed for the better in so many ways and not just physically," a source said of her bond with the NFL star, 42. "They used to bicker a lot when she drank. Now they’ve learned to communicate better. Jessica is in touch with her feelings and not hiding behind booze anymore."

