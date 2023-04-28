Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable While Posing With Mom Tina Drew: Photo
Is that really Jessica Simpson?
The fashion designer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 27, to share a sweet photo of herself and her mom, Tina Drew, posing together to promote their appearance on the Home Shopping Network — but the star looked completely unlike herself.
Jessica showed off her extra slim figure in a bright yellow dress with her blonde locks surrounding her thin face, while the entrepreneur wore a pair of jeans and a white cardigan.
The Newlyweds alum has caused concern amongst her family, friends and fans as she continues to rapidly shed the pounds. "She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider explained of the singer, adding that her inner circle has been "extremely worried about her."
"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken," an insider continued. "She doesn't even look like herself anymore. Jessica's naturally curvy. It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
The blonde beauty's fans began to take notice after she shared a photo of herself fitting into her 8th grade cheerleading jacket from her childhood. "Jessica Simpson looks very different. She okay?" asked one social media user.
"She looks like she is still losing weight. It seems like she’s wearing a lot of baggy clothes. I hope I’m wrong," a second user chimed in.
"Love you Jessica but you don't look like yourself here at all," echoed a fan, with a third writing, "Who is this? I thought this was Jessica Simpson’s instagram feed?"
In her 2019 memoir, Open Book, Simpson dished on how being young in the pop music world affected the way she thought about her body, as music exec Tommy Mottola told her to take weight loss pills.
"I don't think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime," the Dukes of Hazzard star said in a 2022 interview. "I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time. I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up."