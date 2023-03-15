Jessica Simpson's Pals Concerned Over 'Naturally Curvy' Star's Weight Loss, Claims Source: 'She Doesn't Even Look Like Herself Anymore'
Though Jessica Simpson insisted she's confident in her skin no matter her size, a source claimed the singer's dramatic — and unnecessary — weight loss over the past several months has her inner circle seriously concerned.
"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken," an insider shared with Radar. "She doesn't even look like herself anymore."
That sentiment has been echoed by fans, who have flooded her Instagram to voice their worries as the mom-of-three, 42, continues to show off her shrinking frame.
While many social media users noticed a change in her appearance on their own, Simpson even admitted in a January 2023 upload that she's able to fit into her 8th grade cheerleading jacket.
"Jessica's naturally curvy," noted the source. "It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
One of Simpson's most recent posts, from Friday, March 10, was just as shocking, as she posed next to her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew, making it more obvious than ever that she's whittling away.
- Jessica Simpson's Shrinking Frame Strikes Concern As She Poses Next To Her Mini-Me: 'You’re Smaller Than Your Daughter’
- Jessica Simpson Slammed For Lack Of Diversity Within Her Fashion Company's Employees: 'Very Disappointing'
- Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Pack On The PDA During Weekend Getaway As Weight Loss Concerns Continue: Photos
For the moment, the "Irresistible" crooner is ignoring the naysayers — something she wasn't able to do during her early years in the spotlight. In her memoir Open Book, she shared a journal entry from 2009, the year the bubbly blonde was ridiculed for wearing her infamous "mom jeans."
"Today my heart breaks because people say I'm fat," she wrote over a decade ago. "Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me? Last week I read back to my journals from 1999 and I beat myself up about how fat I am before I even gave the world a chance to."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Elsewhere in her tome, the former reality star revealed a music exec told her to start taking weight loss medication at 17 years old even though she wasn't heavy.
"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time," the Dukes of Hazzard star confessed in her 2021 publication. "I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up."