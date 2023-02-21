Jessica Simpson's Parents Joe & Tina Shockingly Reunite 11 Years After Bitter Divorce
Reunited and it feels so good?
Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Monday, February 20, to share a rare photo with her sister, Ashlee Simpson, and their divorced parents, Joe Simpson and Tina Simpson, 11 years after they called it quits.
"My beautiful family together forevermore," the Open Book author gushed in the caption. "I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty. I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly. Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023."
The producer, 65, and the entrepreneur, 63, finalized their divorce in April 2013 after 34 years together. In 2012, Tina discovered that Joe had stepped out on their relationship.
In Jessica's 2020 memoir, she explained, "In August [2012], my mother discovered that my father had betrayed their marriage, just as she and I thought things were turning around for them.”
“She had just told me what a nice time they had together on their anniversary, and she thought maybe they had turned a corner," the "With You" vocalist recalled. "I thought so, too. When she confronted him, my dad began calling me, and I would not pick up.”
- Fans Shocked At Jessica Simpson's Shrinking Figure As She Looks Like 'A Clone' In Latest Photo: 'Did You Get Replaced?'
- Jessica Simpson Sparks Controversial Comments On Her Extreme Weight Loss After Showing Off Worrying Slim Figure: 'What Happened To Her?!'
- Jessica Simpson Fans React After Pop Star Jokes About Peeing In Public
“After all those times he’d flirted with the idea of rescuing himself, he couldn’t do it. ‘I’m not with anybody else,’ he said. ‘I love your mother,'” Jessica penned. “Dad moved on quickly. And maybe he’d planned it so long that he had a running start ahead of my mother.”
In another part of the book, the Newlyweds alum, who married husband Eric Johnson in 2014, recalled her father asking her if it was ok if he brought a personal guest with him to her wedding ceremony who was a “a young model he often shot for his new photography business.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I reminded myself that I needed to accept my father for who he was as he worked it out in real-time,” Jessica noted.