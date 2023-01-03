Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable, Sparks More Concern After Revealing She Still Wears Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket
Jessica Simpson's most recent selfie has fans continuing to express their concerns over her seemingly altered face and shrinking frame.
While the singer hasn't acknowledged any severe weight loss, her Monday, January 2, post did all the talking, as she revealed she still fits into her 8th grade coat.
"Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," she captioned the Instagram snap, which depicted her smiling while donning the vintage green piece and an orange beanie. Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, as well as a few other celebs like Paris Hilton, left compliments on the upload, but fans couldn't help but worry.
"Jessica Simpson looks very different. She okay?" asked one commenter. "She looks like she is still losing weight. It seems like she’s wearing a lot of baggy clothes. I hope I’m wrong."
"Love you Jessica but you don't look like yourself here at all," echoed a fan, with a third writing, "Who is this? I thought this was Jessica Simpson’s instagram feed?"
Others encouraged words of kindness, especially since the mom-of-three, 42, has struggled with weight her entire career, as at age 17, she began taking diet polls after music exec Tommy Mottola told her to drop a few pounds. The tough ordeal is something she discussed in her memoir, Open Book.
"I don't think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime," the blonde beauty explained in an interview last year.
"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time," she continued. "I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up."
Simpson has also dealt with alcohol abuse, but proudly announced this past November she's five years sober.