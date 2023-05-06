Jessica Simpson Reveals Eldest Daughter Maxi Wished for Her Grandfather Joe's Bone Cancer Treatment to Work: 'It Did'

The "With You" songstress then revealed Maxi wanted to make sure her grandfather Joe Simpson was alright as he battles bone cancer.

"She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…'I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family' I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said 'we have the same wishes Mom.' 3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her 'GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?' My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true…Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work.It did," she said.

"Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER.The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE," she concluded.