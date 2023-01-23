'Filtered To Death': Jessica, Ashlee & Tina Simpson Called Out For Undergoing 'A Load Full Of Surgery' In Latest Photo
Once again, Jessica Simpson is making waves for hardly looking like herself. On Sunday, January 22, the "With You" singer, 42, shared a sweet tribute for her mom, Tina Simpson, via Instagram.
"We are because She is…Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest. You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts. Hero status, indeed. We had a beautiful week celebrating our Mom- the natural born small and mighty!May God Bless you abundantly! Lovin’ you is one of life’s greatest treasures! 1.18.23," the former MTV star captioned a photo of herself with her mama and sister Ashlee Simpson.
However, some fans were confused by their looks. One person wrote, "Filtered to death lol," while another said, "Between the 3 of them, that's a load full of surgery. Ain't no way there is a 62 year old in this photo."
A third person asked, "Where is Jessica in this photo?"
On the other hand, some users loved seeing the ladies together. "She looks like she can be one of your sisters!" one person exclaimed, while another said, "What the hell?! Did your mom find the fountain of youth?!?!"
Tina even joked, "I love you @jessicaimpson even more that you said I was 62 not 63!"
As OK! previously reported, Jessica has looked unrecognizable on social media for quite some time.
In early January, the pop star shared a photo of herself at a store, writing, "Spotted: Jessica Simpson shopping Jessica Simpson @nordstrom."
Jessica continued to share some snaps of herself with different color hair. "Also should I dye my hair?" she asked her followers.
Simpson, who shares Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson, also posted a photo of herself with brown hair and auburn hair as she showed off her weight loss. In the snapshot, the star wore a black tank top, a silver belt and black pants.
While promoting her brand in 2022, people pointed out how skinny Jessica has gotten.
"Making a list, and checking it twice…Getting in the holiday spirit with 50% off on JessicaSimpson.com today 🎁❄️🎄," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a shiny dress.
One person wrote, "Seeing bones poking out is NOT sexy 🤢," while another said, "Uh cute dress. But when your ribs stick out farther then your boo**, it’s time to eat a little something."