Fans Gush Over Jessica Simpson's 'Gorgeous Family' After Singer Drops Stunning Earth Day Snaps

The fashion designer started her post with a snap of herself and oldest daughter, Maxwell, 10. Jessica wore a tan silk and lace dress with a straw cowgirl hat and beige booties while the two posed with their arms out. Maxwell sported a black Betty Boop graphic T-shirt, jean shorts and slides.

The mother-of-three also shared a stunning portrait of her children with a crisp blue ocean in the background. The trio stood with their arms around each other, including the youngest, Birdie, hugging her older sister’s legs in an adorable pink and white set. 9-year-old son Ace sported a black Nike T-shirt and gray athletic shorts.