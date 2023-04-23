Fans Gush Over Jessica Simpson's 'Gorgeous Family' After Singer Drops Stunning Earth Day Snaps
Happy Earth Day from Jessica Simpson!
On Saturday, April 22, the pop star uploaded a carousel of photos that included herself, hubby Eric Johnson and their three kids enjoying a day at the beach.
The fashion designer started her post with a snap of herself and oldest daughter, Maxwell, 10. Jessica wore a tan silk and lace dress with a straw cowgirl hat and beige booties while the two posed with their arms out. Maxwell sported a black Betty Boop graphic T-shirt, jean shorts and slides.
The mother-of-three also shared a stunning portrait of her children with a crisp blue ocean in the background. The trio stood with their arms around each other, including the youngest, Birdie, hugging her older sister’s legs in an adorable pink and white set. 9-year-old son Ace sported a black Nike T-shirt and gray athletic shorts.
"HEART and EARTH…same letters. Just sayin’ 🤍🌎🌍🌏," the 42-year-old captioned the snaps.
Fans took to the comments to share their opinion on the brood’s Earth Day outing.
"Those kids hit the genetic lottery. Gorgeous family ❤️," one person wrote, while another said, "Omg Jess these baby angels are just magical and beyond breathtaking."
Another user penned, "That oldest one looks SOOO MUCH like her mama ❤️," referring to a close up of Maxwell.
Supporters also gushed over how beautiful Jessica looked, writing, "How did you lose your weight? You look great!!❤️" and "How is it you’ve aged backward!? Just gorgeous!!"
However, not everyone agreed that the Texas native was looking her best. One person said, "When you are skinnier than your child you have a problem. Your arm looks like it is going to break in half."
This was not the first time the "I Wanna Love You Forever" vocalist has received hate in regards to her recent weight loss.
As OK! previously reported, in a post with Maxwell from March, someone replied, "Christ how can you stand on those toothpicks? Please gain some weight…"
Meanwhile, on her Valentine’s Day upload, a user penned, "She looks like she’s a corpse or a skeleton barely alive. Very worrying 😢." A second follower claimed, "She could use a few bowls of pasta, her kids are bigger than her that’s when you should know there’s a problem."