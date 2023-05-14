Her Mini-Me! Jessica Simpson and Eldest Daughter Maxi's Sweetest Moments: Photos
Jessica Simpson and newly 11-year-old Maxwell, a.k.a. "Maxi," have shared a plethora of adorable moments as of late. The eldest daughter of the pop icon and her mother have a close relationship that Jessica often highlights on Instagram. The Texas native shares Maxi with hubby Eric Johnson, along with son, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 4. Jessica met her Prince Charming in 2010 at a friend's party. From there, they dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014.
On Saturday, May 6, the mom-of-three shared a post honoring Maxi for her 11th birthday. The photo showed the two all smiles as Maxi picked up her mom. The pre-teen wore white pants and a black printed hoodie, while Jessica sported black leather pants and a neon green sweatshirt.
"She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…'I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family' I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said 'we have the same wishes Mom,'" she wrote, gushing about her mini-me.
On April 22, in celebration of Earth Day, the fashion designer uploaded snaps from her family's outing at the beach. Along with photos of the entire brood, the post featured a silly snap of Jessica and Maxi throwing their arms out as they made silly faces. Maxi stepped out in a black graphic T-shirt and shorts while her mother wore a straw cowgirl hat and a beige lace dress.
"HEART and EARTH…same letters. Just sayin’ 🤍🌎🌍🌏," she captioned the photos.
In response, fans took to the comments section to rave over the family.
"Those kids hit the genetic lottery. Gorgeous family ❤️," one person penned, while another commented, "That oldest one looks SOOO MUCH like her mama ❤️."
Back in March, the mother-daughter duo was joined by Jessica's mother, Tina, for Jessica's clothing brand, which is featured on HSN. The picture of the three generations of Simpson women showed the ladies with their arms around each other, all dressed up in the 42-year-old's brand. However, the snap also drew concern from fans for her shrinking frame.
"Christ how can you stand on those toothpicks? Please gain some weight…" someone wrote about Jessica in the comments section, while another user penned, "You’re smaller than your daughter and makes me wonder if you’re taking ozempec."
In July 2022, the devoted mother shared moments from her clan's lake adventure, including a cute photo of herself and Maxi as they rode a jet ski together. In the image, Jessica was driving the machine while Maxi held her arms around her mother from behind.
"The lake life ☀️," Jessica penned.