Fans Shocked At Jessica Simpson's Shrinking Figure As She Looks Like 'A Clone' In Latest Photo: 'Did You Get Replaced?'

Jessica Simpson posted a photo with her mom, Tina Simpson, dad, Joe Simpson, and sister, Ashlee Simpson, 10 years after her parents split — but fans couldn't help but focus on the star's shrinking figure.
"My beautiful family together forevermore. I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty.I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly. Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023," the 42-year-old wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 20.
Sadly, people weighed in on the blonde babe's recent weight loss — and talked about how she barely looked like herself.
One person wrote, "Clone vibes. Did you get replaced?" while another said, "Is that a wax figure?"
A third person stated, "They look like wax figures," while a fourth asked, "Why do you look like a clone ? 👥."
However, some stuck up for the Simpson brood. "Some harsh critics out there. Why judge?" one person wrote, while another stated, "Such a beautiful family. I love how your parents still get along and put you all first. ❤️."
This is hardly the first time the "With You" songstress — who shares Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, with husband Eric Johnson — had fans in a tizzy.
As OK! previously reported, the book author showed off some fun times with her kiddos around Valentine's Day, but people couldn't help but discuss how different she looks.
One Instagram user said, “She looks like she’s a corpse or a skeleton barely alive. Very worrying 😢,” while another added, “She could use a few bowls of pasta, her kids are bigger than her that’s when you should know there’s a problem.”
Last year, the mom-of-three clapped back at the trolls after she slurred her words in a Pottery Barn campaign and insisted she's sober after all these years.
"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she began. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…people's comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"
"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," the pop star continued.