'Who Is This?': Jessica Simpson Fans Left Shocked After Singer Shares Unrecognizable Photo of Mom Tina for Her Birthday
Major transformation alert!
On Saturday, January 18, Jessica Simpson — who recently announced her separation from husband Eric Johnson — shared a happy birthday post for her mother, Tina Simpson, in which the matriarch looked noticeably different.
In the snap, the blonde beauty, 44, and the 65-year-old posed with their heads close together while smirking at the camera. In the still, the mother-of-two’s face looked slimmer and her hair seemed to be in a new style.
“Happy Birthday to my Mommy — the giver of abundance, love, passion, and purpose. Your light is the brightest of all — assembled by the multitudes of your individual blessings that create iridescent and unique sparks!” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer began her lengthy message.
“As your firstborn, I can say exactly what I need to say, be entirely who I am, love selflessly without fear or expectation and always find ways to think outside of the box to solve any problem at any given time because you are my guide and have shown me the beauty in the how. Many of these things cannot be taught with words — only through leadership and action. I’m led by your example and grace each and every single given day,” Jessica added.
The pop star — who shares kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5 with Johnson —continued: “Your determination pushes you to make all things possible, no matter how intense the voyage of discovery gets. There is no stopping YOU when you believe in something with all of your heart. I am so lucky to be something and someone you believe in. When there is responsibility, commitment, determination, and integrity required YOU ARE THE GOAT💛 every single sunrise and sunset and especially on a full moon there’s nobody in this world I’d rather be loved by than you.”
In conclusion, the offspring wrote, “I love to love you, make you proud, hug you and work alongside you each and every day for eternity! Thank you for making me a priority and for always giving me the no matter what kind of love!”
In response to the upload, the mother-of-three’s fans shared their shocked reactions to the unrecognizable photo of Tina.
“Is your mom in the room with us? Who is this?” one person penned, while another added, “I thought that was Ashlee!!!🔥,” referencing Jessica’s younger sister, Ashlee Simpson.
“Omg, that looks nothing like Tina,” a third user echoed, as a fourth joked, “Huh? Is her mom taking the picture?”
One more individual said, “This is Tina?????”