'We Stayed as Long as We Could': Jessica Simpson Hints She Evacuated Her L.A. Home Alongside Husband Eric Johnson and Kids Amid Divorce Rumors
Jessica Simpson is assuring fans her family is safe and sound amid the deadly wildfires in L.A.
On Thursday, January 9, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer, 44, hinted she may be with her husband, Eric Johnson, 45, when she shared a photo in the backyard of her Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion as the sky was enveloped in smoke.
“We stayed as long as we could,” the mother-of-three penned alongside the photo, seemingly alluding the former NFL star might be with her despite reports the two are “living separately” amid marital woes.
Simpson — who shares kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, with Johnson — is among nearly 180,000 L.A. residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the blaring flames.
The star’s upload came after reports claimed she and the former athlete are on the brink of divorce.
An insider recently alleged the blonde beauty is “heartbroken” over her reported separation from Johnson, whom she married in 2014.
Simpson is apparently having “an incredibly difficult time” dealing with the split.
“[It was] not an easy decision,” the source added of the couple, who are allegedly “living separately right now.”
Another insider noted the duo is “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.”
During this time, the artist has leaned on an unexpected pal for advice.
“Jessica hasn’t made any decisions. She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce,” another source said, noting Kim Kardashian — who finalized her divorce from ex Kanye West in 2022 — has been a resource for Simpson.
“Jessica has a lot of great women in her life who have circled around to be there and guide her, but Kim is very much front and center. She’s really stepped up to be there as someone to talk things through with,” they said of The Kardashians star.
“[Kim] has been brutally honest about how painful it was for her to separate her family, but at the end of the day, she does feel divorce was the right option, so she’s giving Jessica hope that if she does go down that path, there can be a light at the end of the tunnel. She’s not telling her what to do either way, but she has been a sounding board for her,” the insider spilled.