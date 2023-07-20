Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Sky-High Heels as She Road Trips in a U-Haul Truck: Photos

While speaking to Bustle, she said she's been back and forth to Music City three times in the last month and considering living there permanently to reboot her music career. "It boggles my mind that I’ve stayed relevant and that people are curious," she admitted. "Because I have not entertained. I have not entertained at all."

Over the years, Simpson has focused on fashion and other endeavors, which is why she's a bit nervous to show another side of herself to her fans and family. “I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me [perform]," she said, referring to her children.