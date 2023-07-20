Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Sky-High Heels as She Road Trips in a U-Haul Truck: Photos
Jessica Simpson is one glamorous gal!
On Wednesday, July 19, the singer, 43, got all dressed up to drive a U-Haul truck.
"Everyone says I always overpack… #roadtrippin’," the blonde babe captioned a slew of photos of herself wearing a yellow shirt and sky-high heels as she sat in the front of the vehicle.
Of course, Simpson's shoes were a topic of conversation in the comments section.
One person wrote, "Definitely NOT driving shoes 😂," while another said, "The shoes! 😍😍."
A third person gushed, "Need those heels!! 😍😍😍," while a fourth added, "U-Haul… but make it glam! 🤩."
A fifth user said, "The chicest overpacker I know 🧳 💼."
Some of Simpson's fans were speculating where she is driving to, as she previously revealed she's interested in moving her family to Nashville, Tenn.
While speaking to Bustle, she said she's been back and forth to Music City three times in the last month and considering living there permanently to reboot her music career. "It boggles my mind that I’ve stayed relevant and that people are curious," she admitted. "Because I have not entertained. I have not entertained at all."
Over the years, Simpson has focused on fashion and other endeavors, which is why she's a bit nervous to show another side of herself to her fans and family. “I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me [perform]," she said, referring to her children.
“I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I’m like, ‘She was supposed to see me first.’ Then I’m like, ‘This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.’ But there’s moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three, who is married to Eric Johnson, shared some photos of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, 11, while outside of a recording studio.
"Generation Jack," the "With You" songstress, who also shares Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 4, with her hubby, captioned the slew of photos via Instagram.