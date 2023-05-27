Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxi, 11, Picks Up Her Tiny Mom Outside Recording Studio: Photo
Jessica Simpson's eldest daughter, Maxi, 11, was spotted hanging out with her mama on Friday, May 26.
The singer, 42, uploaded some fun photos of herself hanging out in Nashville, Tenn., and in one snap outside of a recording studio, her tot picked up her mother, who has been making headlines for her dramatic weight loss.
"Generation Jack," the "With You" songstress, who also shares Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 4, with husband Eric Johnson, captioned the slew of photos via Instagram.
"Is your daughter holding you up? How strong is she," one person pointed out, while another said, "Maxi carrying you."
A third person simply wrote, "Sweet pics."
Meanwhile, since the blonde beauty hinted she may be working on something new, people are hoping she's going back to her music roots.
"So excited for new music!!!" one person exclaimed, while another said, "Are we getting new music????!!!! Omggggg yes!!!!"
A third person added, "Please tell me this means new music?!"
As OK! previously reported, the former reality star revealed to Extra how she's been keeping off the pounds over the years.
“I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right,” she explained. “I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually."
“I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!” she continued.
The Open Book author has been candid about her body over the years, admitting she no longer has a scale in her home.
“I threw it out,” she said. “[I have] no idea how much I weigh.”
“I always celebrate my body. The fact that it made children is unreal, but you just don’t ever think you’re going to fit back into things. It’s crazy. A woman’s body is phenomenal in what it can do," she added.