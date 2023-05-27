Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxi, 11, Picks Up Her Tiny Mom Outside Recording Studio: Photo

Jessica Simpson's eldest daughter, Maxi, 11, was spotted hanging out with her mama on Friday, May 26.

The singer, 42, uploaded some fun photos of herself hanging out in Nashville, Tenn., and in one snap outside of a recording studio, her tot picked up her mother, who has been making headlines for her dramatic weight loss.

"Generation Jack," the "With You" songstress, who also shares Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 4, with husband Eric Johnson, captioned the slew of photos via Instagram.