Sneaking Smooches to Fun in the Sun! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Cutest Moments
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson met in 2010, and according to the pop star, she fell for him from day one!
The former football player popped the question later that year, and following a lengthy, four-year engagement, the lovebirds finally walked down the aisle to say "I Do" in July 2014.
The stunning pair — who share kids Maxi, 11, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 4 — have stuck with each other through thick and thin, and appear to be loving every minute along the way, regularly taking to social media to show off their latest selfies and fun family outings.
"In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free," Simpson gushed in a 2020 interview. "Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection. Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!"
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer and the NFL star cozied up for a sweet outdoor selfie in May 2020.
"I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!" Simpson captioned the photo. "By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his...forever."
Simpson stunned in a leopard print dress while her hubby looked as handsome as ever in a dark blue suit in this August 2021 snap.
"Happy wife. Happy life. Ladies and Gents" Simpson wrote at the time. "It’s date night 💚🙌🏼"
The Simpson-Johnson brood dressed up for a spooky Halloween in October 2021.
The former athlete was snapped getting a little handsy with the "Take My Breath Away" songstress while they enjoyed a romantic weekend getaway.
The proud parents smiled for the camera while cuddling around their youngest daughter earlier this year.
Johnson stole a smooch in this adorable black and white photograph.
Maxi and Birdie were all smiles as they enjoyed some fun in the sun with mom and dad during Spring Break 2022.