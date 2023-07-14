Sneaking Smooches to Fun in the Sun! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Cutest Moments

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson met in 2010, and according to the pop star, she fell for him from day one!

The former football player popped the question later that year, and following a lengthy, four-year engagement, the lovebirds finally walked down the aisle to say "I Do" in July 2014.

The stunning pair — who share kids Maxi, 11, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 4 — have stuck with each other through thick and thin, and appear to be loving every minute along the way, regularly taking to social media to show off their latest selfies and fun family outings.

"In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free," Simpson gushed in a 2020 interview. "Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection. Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!"