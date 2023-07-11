Jessica Simpson Dragged for 'Kinda' Makeup-Free Selfie: 'You Sit on a Throne of Lies!'
Jessica Simpson got called out by fans after claiming she wasn't wearing any makeup in a stunning new selfie.
On Monday, July 10, the pop star took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday, writing: "43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes) 🦀♋️🤍🤍🤍."
Simpson smiled for the camera rocking a red jacket, white hoop earrings and a matching necklace in the sweet snapshot. However, followers quickly took to the comments section to drag the "Irresistible" singer for allegedly fibbing about her lack of touch-ups.
"Mascara… concealer & lipstick isn’t makeup free 🥳" one user wrote, while another speculated the look was tattooed on, penning: "You don’t need 'makeup' when you have the money to put on permanent makeup lol."
"W O W - you sit on a throne of lies!!! 🤣😂🤣" a third fan chimed in. "I mean, if there ever was a time that proves humanity has lost its d*** mind, it’s looking through these comments to see that everyone actually BELIEVES this is a 'natural, make-up free, 43-year-old.' COME ON, people! You’re smarter than this! 🤦🏼♀️"
"Beautiful as always but not makeup free in this photo," another commenter said. "Choosing makeup or no makeup is fine…just be honest about it, especially for the young, impressionable fans."
This is far from the first time Simpson has sparked backlash for her ever-changing look. As OK! previously reported, concerned supporters have repeatedly commented about the artist's steadily shrinking frame, pleading with her not to lose any more weight — especially amid rumors she took Ozempic to shed the pounds.
"Jessica either start eating or stop the injections, you’re a beautiful woman naturally please stop," a fan wrote, with another confessing, "I wouldn't know this was Jessica if I wasn't following her [Instagram account]."
Despite the backlash, Simpson hit back at the rumors earlier this month, assuring fans that "it is not Ozempic."
"It’s willpower," she said at the time. "I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."