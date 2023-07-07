Jessica Simpson Compared to Disgraced YouTuber Jeffree Star in Newest Photoshoot: 'Something Isn't Right'
Seeing double?
On Thursday, July 6, Jessica Simpson uploaded snaps from her cover of Bustle's July issue. The shoot featured some close-up images of the pop icon in icy white and blue outfits, a smokey eye and a soft pink lip, but fans mocked the star for somewhat resembling Jeffree Star.
"Why is she [giving] me Jeffrey [sic] Star vibes? Not good! I know Jess is beautiful but...😑," one person said, referencing the disgraced YouTuber. "Am i the only one who thought this was @jeffreestar," another agreed.
The beauty guru was not the only celeb the fashion designer was compared to.
"I thought this was @juliafox," a third person added, while a fourth said, "Totally Daryl Hannah!!!"
Overall, most were not pleased by Simpson's appearance, with one fan even claiming she looked like she came out of a horror film, saying, "The sitting picture is scary. Conjuring movie vibes. What happened?? 😢 She's usually full of life and light."
Another user noted, "Something isn't right… JS!"
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the blonde beauty has been slammed by the internet for her changing looks. In her recent interview with Bustle, she opened up about fan backlash regarding her drastic weight loss.
"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]," the 42-year-old said, referencing the popular drug used to slim down fast. "It's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."
"Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt," she continued.
"I am fortunate to have been every size," she explained. "For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche."