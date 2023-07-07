Jessica Simpson Compared to Disgraced YouTuber Jeffree Star in Newest Photoshoot: 'Something Isn't Right'

"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]," the 42-year-old said, referencing the popular drug used to slim down fast. "It's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

"Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt," she continued.