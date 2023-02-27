Jessica Simpson All Smiles With Daughter Birdie As Fans Beg Singer To 'Be Healthy For Her Kids': 'Eat A Cheeseburger'
Jessica Simpson is showing her haters she's doing just fine.
On Sunday, February 26, the 42-year-old shared a quote by country icon Dolly Parton, stating, "If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours," alongside a photo of Simpson and her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae.
The image was edited with a black-and-white filter, and portrayed the dynamic duo smiling from ear to ear.
Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson's youngest child sported a casual look for the photo-op, as the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer wore her hair in a messy bun and styled her little one in an adorable heart-patterned long sleeve shirt.
The former reality star and Johnson also share daughter Maxwell Drew, 10, and son Ace Knute, 9.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section of the sweet selfie to gush over the heartwarming moment.
"She got it from her Mama!!! #twinsies👯 #BeautifulSmiles," one Instagram user gushed, while another added, "it’s your mini me❤️so cute."
A third supporter wrote, "love you Jess!" and advised Simpson, "don't listen to the haters. Stay STRONG !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," in regard to ongoing criticism over the fashionable footwear brand founder's extreme weight loss journey.
Although a majority of comments expressed admiration toward The Dukes of Hazzard actress, Simpson still received an immense amount of hate over her drastically shrinking figure.
"Your girls are watching. What you are doing. They learn from you," an individual noted, as another ridiculed the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" singer, stating, "dude. Eat a cheeseburger... scary."
"Jess, be healthy for your kids. Read that as many times as you need to. ❤️," an additional comment pleaded of the blonde beauty.
Fans of Simpson aren't the only ones growing concerned about the Employee of the Month star's overall health and well-being, as her friends have even started to speak up about the serious matter, as OK! previously reported.
"She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," a source revealed at the end of January, noting that her inner circle is "extremely worried about her."