Jessica Simpson Sparks Controversial Comments On Her Extreme Weight Loss After Showing Off Worrying Slim Figure: 'What Happened To Her?!'
On Saturday, February 18, Jessica Simpson shared photos to Instagram showing off her family’s Valentine’s Day celebration, but the post sparked a controversial debate with fans commenting about how thin the singer has become.
The pictures featured the family’s sweet festivities with the pop star, 42, her husband Eric Johnson, 43, and her three kids, Maxwell, 10, Birdie, 9, and Aces, 3. The star decked out her home in all things Valentine’s, giving her kids extravagant piles of stuffed animals and chocolates.
The comments section, however, was not focused on the celebration, but rather the actress’ extreme weight loss as followers were left wondering "what happened to her?!."
One Instagram user said, “She looks like she’s a corpse or a skeleton barely alive. Very worrying 😢,” while another added, “She could use a few bowls of pasta, her kids are bigger than her that’s when you should know there’s a problem.”
While some shamed the fashion mogul for her slenderness, many fans clapped back at the trolls.
“All the comments make me sad.. I hope Jessica never reads them. It feels like a form of bullying. To me Jessica looks like a Mom who likes to do it up for her family on Valentine's Day. Lots of love, lots of red and pink.. lots of stuffies! I love it.. thanks for sharing the good times with us 💝(◍•ᴗ•◍)💝,” another supporter added, “@jessicasimpson I’d turn off the comments section on this post to protect your mental wellbeing. Apparently, many people do not know how to follow the Golden Rule. Sending love ❤️.”
Friends and fans alike have been concerned about the mother-of-three’s small physique for a few years now. As OK! previously reported, an insider spilled, "she continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," noting that people close to the entrepreneur are "extremely worried about her."
The actress also revealed she fits into children’s clothes online. One user said "At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? Someone [needs to] step in and help her," after Simpson showed off how she fit into her 8th grade jacket.
