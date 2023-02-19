Jessica Simpson Sparks Controversial Comments On Her Extreme Weight Loss After Showing Off Worrying Slim Figure: 'What Happened To Her?!'

On Saturday, February 18, Jessica Simpson shared photos to Instagram showing off her family’s Valentine’s Day celebration, but the post sparked a controversial debate with fans commenting about how thin the singer has become.

The pictures featured the family’s sweet festivities with the pop star, 42, her husband Eric Johnson, 43, and her three kids, Maxwell, 10, Birdie, 9, and Aces, 3. The star decked out her home in all things Valentine’s, giving her kids extravagant piles of stuffed animals and chocolates.