OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Simpson Sparks Controversial Comments On Her Extreme Weight Loss After Showing Off Worrying Slim Figure: 'What Happened To Her?!'

jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson
By:

Feb. 19 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

On Saturday, February 18, Jessica Simpson shared photos to Instagram showing off her family’s Valentine’s Day celebration, but the post sparked a controversial debate with fans commenting about how thin the singer has become.

The pictures featured the family’s sweet festivities with the pop star, 42, her husband Eric Johnson, 43, and her three kids, Maxwell, 10, Birdie, 9, and Aces, 3. The star decked out her home in all things Valentine’s, giving her kids extravagant piles of stuffed animals and chocolates.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson

The comments section, however, was not focused on the celebration, but rather the actress’ extreme weight loss as followers were left wondering "what happened to her?!."

One Instagram user said, “She looks like she’s a corpse or a skeleton barely alive. Very worrying 😢,” while another added, “She could use a few bowls of pasta, her kids are bigger than her that’s when you should know there’s a problem.”

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson

While some shamed the fashion mogul for her slenderness, many fans clapped back at the trolls.

“All the comments make me sad.. I hope Jessica never reads them. It feels like a form of bullying. To me Jessica looks like a Mom who likes to do it up for her family on Valentine's Day. Lots of love, lots of red and pink.. lots of stuffies! I love it.. thanks for sharing the good times with us 💝(⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍⁠)💝,” another supporter added, “@jessicasimpson I’d turn off the comments section on this post to protect your mental wellbeing. Apparently, many people do not know how to follow the Golden Rule. Sending love ❤️.”

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson
Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson

Friends and fans alike have been concerned about the mother-of-three’s small physique for a few years now. As OK! previously reported, an insider spilled, "she continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," noting that people close to the entrepreneur are "extremely worried about her."

The actress also revealed she fits into children’s clothes online. One user said "At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? Someone [needs to] step in and help her," after Simpson showed off how she fit into her 8th grade jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.