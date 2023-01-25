Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' As Star's Rapid Weight Loss Continues
Jessica Simpson's shrinking waistline is raising eyebrows.
As the fashion mogul, 42, continues to rapidly lose weight over the past few years, friends are expressing their concern for her well-being, wondering if she's using healthy methods to drop the pounds.
"She continues to lose more and more weight, and it's alarming," an insider close to the blonde beauty told Radar, adding pals are "extremely worried about her."
Fans also expressed how concerned they were about Simpson's size as she's proudly flaunted her small physique on social media, often showing off how she can fit into her young children's clothing.
"At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? Someone [needs to] step in and help her," one social media user penned beneath a snap of the "With You" singer in her eighth grade cheerleading jacket.
"She looks like she is still losing weight. It seems like she’s wearing a lot of baggy clothes. I hope I’m wrong," another person commented of Simpson, who infamously lost 100 pounds after the birth of her youngest child.
Despite causing alarm amongst loved ones and the public, the Dukes of Hazzard actress' longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak, said he guides his clients to take off the weight in the safest way possible.
"My mantra is you get lean in life and strong in the gym," the fitness expert previously explained, according to the outlet. "So the majority of the weight loss actually came from everything she did outside of the gym [as far as being active], and then everything in the gym is about toning and tightening."
Simpson publicly declared that despite the backlash, she's extremely proud of her body after giving birth to her and Eric Johnson's three kids, Maxwell Drew, 10, Birdie Mae, 3, and 9-year-old son Ace Knute.
"I always celebrate my body," she revealed in a 2022 interview.
"The fact that it made children is unreal, but you just don't ever think you're going to fit back into things. It's crazy. A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do," Simpson insisted. "It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body's being celebrated."