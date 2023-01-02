Jessica Simpson Asks Fans If She Should Dye Her Hair As Her Figure Shrinks — Photos
Jessica Simpson had some fun with filters when she posted photos of herself with a different hair color.
On Sunday, January 1, the 42-year-old shared a photo of herself at a store, writing, "Spotted: Jessica Simpson shopping Jessica Simpson @nordstrom."
In the photo, the singer shared a selfie of herself in front of her brand. In the next slide, she uploaded the same snap except her hair looked like a pink shade. "Also should I dye my hair?" she asked her followers.
Simpson, who shares Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson, also posted a photo of herself with brown hair and auburn hair as she showed off her weight loss. In the snapshot, the A-lister wore a black tank top, a silver belt and black pants.
This is hardly the first time the "With You" songstress has been called out for her small figure. As OK! previously reported, she posted a photo of herself promoting her brand.
"Making a list, and checking it twice…Getting in the holiday spirit with 50% off on JessicaSimpson.com today 🎁❄️🎄," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a shiny dress.
But some followers were concerned about the star's well-being. One person wrote, "Seeing bones poking out is NOT sexy 🤢," while another said, "Uh cute dress. But when your ribs stick out farther then your boo**, it’s time to eat a little something."
A third asked, "omg are those your ribs stick out in your dress? girl you are beautiful, successful, you have everything...please get help!"
However, some stuck up for the mom-of-three. One person said, "You look amazing 😻 you keep doing you. Every body else who keeps talking about your weight needs actual work on themselves! Nothing positive to say just shhhhh 🤐," while another added, "Stop telling her to gain weight. When she was heavy you said she needed to lose it. Besides when did it become acceptable to body shame. Be kind."
Simpson previously sparked concern after she slurred her words in a Pottery Barn advertisement, but she cleared the air via social media days later.
"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she stated. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general. We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you."