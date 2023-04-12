Jessica Simpson Shows Off Slender Physique In Chic Spring Outfit After Stepping Out With Husband Eric Johnson In New York: Photo
Jessica Simpson looks ready for spring!
The fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 11, to share a snap of herself in New York City, where she showed off her slender figure in a monochromatic black outfit paired with a bright green cardigan — perfect for the change of season!
"There’s no expiration date to a dream🤍," Simpson captioned the snap of herself, in which she posed with her leg up while on a rooftop and looking out at the sky.
Earlier that day, the "With You" singer was spotted in the same ensemble while at JFK airport with her husband, Eric Johnson, who rocked a more casual look in a plaid black and blue shirt over a grey tee and blue jeans.
Despite her smiley demeanor, the mom-of-three's shrinking frame has people in her inner circle voicing concern over her health and well-being. "Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken," an insider told Radar. "She doesn't even look like herself anymore."
"Jessica's naturally curvy," the source continued of The Newlyweds alum's figure over the years. "It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
Simpson opened up about dealing with the public judging her body in her memoir, Open Book. "Today my heart breaks because people say I'm fat," she wrote in a 2009 journal entry. "Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me? Last week I read back to my journals from 1999 and I beat myself up about how fat I am before I even gave the world a chance to."
The pop star went on to reveal she began taking weight loss medication when she was only 17 years old, though it didn't do much to boost her self-esteem. "I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time," Simpson penned in the book.
"I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up," she heartbreakingly added.
