Jimmy Kimmel Dubs Donald Trump 'Teddy Doze-evelt' in Roast of His Public Naps

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Jimmy Kimmel rolled out a presidential nickname of his own on September 15, dubbing Donald Trump “Teddy Doze-evelt” after he appeared tired in viral footage from a September 11 ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. “At the event, Teddy Doze-evelt got in a pretty good nap,” Kimmel joked during his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He added that the White House had denied Trump was sleeping and described him as “solemnly listening.” “Which is the same kind of ‘solemnly listening’ Melania [Trump] does when he tries to crawl in bed with her,” Jimmy joked.

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The ‘Sleepy Joe’ Label Comes Back Around

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel revived Donald Trump’s past ‘Sleepy Joe’ attacks during his monologue.

Jimmy framed the moment as an ironic reversal after Donald spent years using “Sleepy Joe” to ridicule former President Joe Biden’s age and alertness. “It’s so perfect,” the host said. “The guy who spent four years screaming, ‘Sleepy Joe, Sleepy Joe,’ constantly falling asleep on camera.”

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Source: MEGA He showed a montage of Donald Trump appearing to nod off at public events.

The segment then expanded beyond the single ceremony. Jimmy played a montage lasting nearly a minute that showed Donald appearing to nod off at public events. The footage included his 2025 inauguration, an Independence Day celebration, Game 3 of the NBA Finals, a Memorial Day observance, Pope Francis’ funeral, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral, Cabinet meetings and September 11 ceremonies.

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Mitch McConnell Enters the Bit

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel brought Mitch McConnell into the segment with additional jokes.

“I will say this, compared to Mitch McConnell, Trump has more energy than Kevin Hart,” Jimmy quipped. The show played footage of the 84-year-old Kentucky senator returning to work in a wheelchair following an absence of more than 90 days. Mitch had been hospitalized after reportedly falling in June. “He seems good, right?” Jimmy said as the senator appeared dazed while reporters tried to speak with him. “For months, no one was sure if he was even alive. We still don’t know!”

Trump’s AI Images Supply Another Punchline

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE The host also referenced Donald Trump’s AI-generated images in his presidential roast.