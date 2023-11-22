OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Jessie James Decker
OK LogoBABIES

Jessie James Decker Confirms She and Eric Decker Are Having Another Boy After Dropping Major Hint With Her Family

jessie james decker confirms boy
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram
By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Another boy for Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker!

On the Wednesday, November 22, episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the singer, 35, confirmed the s-- of baby No. 4 after dropping a major hint on Instagram just a few days prior.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel great. We're all ready. I am counting down the weeks, but I am so excited. This is all we can talk about. It was such a pleasant surprise that we all just keep pinching ourselves. We're like, 'This is really happening. We're really adding another to the gang. This is awesome!'" the cookbook author, who shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, with the athlete, 36, shared on the talk show.

When Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed how she had an early Thanksgiving with her family in Nashville, Tenn., they brought up how she posed alongside her sister, Sydney Rae James, and her sister-in-law, Ali James, with their little boys while Jessie held up the same onesie.

"I am having a boy! Yup, we're having another boy. Vivi remains queen," the "I Still Love You" songstress revealed.

jessie james decker confirms boy
Source: mega

The singer confirmed she's having a boy on November 22.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Jessie's fans went crazy after she seemingly revealed what she's having.

"These three little turkeys gonna be BFFs," the Kittenish designer captioned the cute photo.

jessie james decker confirms boy
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The cookbook author dropped a hint she was having a boy on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s a boy! How sweet! ❤️," another person wrote, while a third quipped, "Another BOY!!! Eric is gonna have his own football team. Congrats."

MORE ON:
Jessie James Decker
jessie james decker confirms boy
Source: mega

The pair share three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie admitted she and Eric didn't plan on adding to their brood, but now they couldn't be happier.

"We were very, very, very surprised," she revealed via social media earlier this year. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. But I just feel like God always has other plans. It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we're] happy, excited. I love being a mom. It was God's plan for me to have another ... so grateful."

"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon," she added. "It's all any of us can think about."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jessie james decker confirms boy
Source: mega

The pair didn't plan on getting pregnant with their fourth child!

After telling her children, they were on board with the news.

"[I] told them pretty fast mostly due to excitement and we are too tight to keep that secret," she shared. "But I also wanted them to understand why mommy was gonna so slothy and tired and not as energized as I always am."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.