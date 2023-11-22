Jessie James Decker Confirms She and Eric Decker Are Having Another Boy After Dropping Major Hint With Her Family

"I feel great. We're all ready. I am counting down the weeks, but I am so excited. This is all we can talk about. It was such a pleasant surprise that we all just keep pinching ourselves. We're like, 'This is really happening. We're really adding another to the gang. This is awesome!'" the cookbook author, who shares daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5, with the athlete, 36, shared on the talk show.

When Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed how she had an early Thanksgiving with her family in Nashville, Tenn., they brought up how she posed alongside her sister, Sydney Rae James, and her sister-in-law, Ali James, with their little boys while Jessie held up the same onesie.

"I am having a boy! Yup, we're having another boy. Vivi remains queen," the "I Still Love You" songstress revealed.