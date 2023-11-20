Pregnant Jessie James Decker Hints Baby No. 4 Is a Boy: See Photo
Are Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker expecting another baby boy?
Over the weekend, the pregnant singer and her hubby had a holiday gathering with friends, and fans think her photos from the festivties confirmed they'll be welcoming their third son.
"These three little turkeys gonna be BFFs," the Kittenish designer, 35, captioned the photos, which showed two of her pals holding babies clad in brown overalls. Jessie held up the same outfit, leading fans to speculate that the three tots were all male.
"Another boy!! Yay! Vivi is the queen🥳," one person commented, referring to their daughter Vivianne.
"It’s a boy! How sweet! ❤️," another person wrote, while a third quipped, "Another BOY!!! Eric is gonna have his own football team. Congrats."
However, neither Jessie nor Eric, 36, have confirmed the speculation. Besides Vivianne, they also share sons Forrest and Eric Jr., the latter of whom they call "Bubby."
As OK! reported, the mother-of-three admitted her fourth pregnancy "was not planned."
"We were very, very, very surprised," she revealed via social media earlier this year. "As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. But I just feel like God always has other plans. It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we're] happy, excited. I love being a mom. It was God's plan for me to have another ... so grateful."
"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon," she added. "It's all any of us can think about."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The "Wanted" crooner also confessed that the retired football player "didn't believe" her when she broke the pregnancy news to him.
"He thought I was playing a joke on him, because you guys know I'm such a jokester. But I would never joke about something like this," she shared. "So I think he didn't believe me until I physically peed on a stick and was like, 'I'm not joking. This is real.'"
On the other hand, their children were ecstatic right away.
"[I] told them pretty fast mostly due to excitement and we are too tight to keep that secret," Jessie explained. "But I also wanted them to understand why mommy was gonna so slothy and tired and not as energized as I always am."
The couple has been very candid about their personal life and discussed their potential plans for Eric's vasectomy more than once. However, the athlete never went through with the procedure because "he says it takes, like, his manhood away from him," the brunette beauty previously explained.