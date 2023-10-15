Precious Moments! Jessie James Decker's Cutest Snaps With Her 3 Kids: Photos
Jessie James Decker is basking in life as a mom-of-three before her new baby arrives!
The country singer, 35, and her husband, Eric Decker, have a few months to go before they add one more to their family after welcoming sons Forrest, 5, Eric Jr., 8, and daughter Vivianne, 9.
As happy as the musician and the former NFL star, 36, are with their upcoming bundle of joy, the news came as a total shock to them both. "We were very, very, very surprised," Jessie admitted during a recent Instagram Q&A.
"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. But I just feel like God always has other plans," she continued. "It was extremely shocking and surprising, but [we're] happy, excited. I love being a mom. It was God's plan for me to have another ... so grateful."
"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon," the "Wanted" artist gushed. "It's all any of us can think about."
The news came so out of left field that Jessie admitted Eric thought she was pranking him when she told him. "He didn't believe me, actually," she shared. "He thought I was playing a joke on him, because you guys know I'm such a jokester. But I would never joke about something like this. So I think he didn't believe me until I physically peed on a stick and was like, 'I'm not joking. This is real.'"
Luckily for the power couple, nobody was happier about the big life update than their three little ones, who are more than ready for another sibling. "[We] told them pretty fast, mostly due to excitement, and we are too tight to keep that secret," she explained. "But I also wanted them to understand why mommy was gonna be so slothy and tired and not as energized as I always am."
In the meantime, Jessie has continuously shared adorable moments with her brood on social media.
Scroll through the gallery to see Jessie's cutest snaps with her 3 kids:
Jessie, Eric and their kiddos Forrest and Vivianne were the picture of bliss as they rang in Eric Jr.'s 8th birthday.
The adorable trio snuggled up on the couch in pajamas.
Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest posed for their mama as she snapped cute pictures of them with their cuddly family pets.
Jessie and her kiddos gathered around the kitchen to make a delicious treat.
The happy family-of-five rocked matching smiles as they enjoyed a getaway in Mexico.