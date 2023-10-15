Precious Moments! Jessie James Decker's Cutest Snaps With Her 3 Kids: Photos

"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon," the "Wanted" artist gushed. "It's all any of us can think about."

The news came so out of left field that Jessie admitted Eric thought she was pranking him when she told him. "He didn't believe me, actually," she shared. "He thought I was playing a joke on him, because you guys know I'm such a jokester. But I would never joke about something like this. So I think he didn't believe me until I physically peed on a stick and was like, 'I'm not joking. This is real.'"