Jessie James Decker's Brother-in-law Anthony Bass Issues Apology for Sharing Post Encouraging Anti-LGBTQ+ Boycotts

“I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday,” he explained. “I apologized [to] them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward. The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say.”

In a statement issued by the team, they made it clear that Bass' stance has nothing to do with the organization. “The Blue Jays bring millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all,” they stated, noting that “demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark” for the month of June.