Jessie James Decker's Brother-in-law Anthony Bass Issues Apology for Sharing Post Encouraging Anti-LGBTQ+ Boycotts

jessejames anthony pp
Source: mega;@anthonyebass/instagram
By:

May 31 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Jessie James Decker's brother-in-law is apologizing for his offensive social media posts.

MLB star Anthony Bass was slammed by the public after sharing an anti-LGBTQ+ video on his Instagram Story on Monday, May 29, that called for boycotts of inclusive brands like Bud Light and Target — who have been honoring Pride month with their recent campaigns.

jessejamesdecker
Source: mega

On Tuesday, May 30, the Toronto Blue Jays player — who is married to the country star's sister Sydney Rae Bassissued an apology in front of reporters for his insensitive post.

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that," Bass stated.

anthoynbass ig
Source: @anthonyebass/instagram

“I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday,” he explained. “I apologized [to] them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward. The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say.”

In a statement issued by the team, they made it clear that Bass' stance has nothing to do with the organization. “The Blue Jays bring millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all,” they stated, noting that “demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark” for the month of June.

jessejamesdeckler
Source: mega

Source: OK!

“We’re not going to pretend like this never happened,” the team manager, John Schneider, explained to reporters. “We’re not going to pretend like it’s the end and move on. There are definitely more steps that are going to follow.”

Bass was drafted by the San Diego Padres and started in the MLB in 2008. In 2016, he wed Decker's sibling, and the couple share three children together.

The Toronto Star obtained the statement from the Toronto Blue Jays.

