Surprise! Jessie James Decker Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Debuts Growing Belly in Video Announcement — Watch
Surprise! Jessie James Decker found an adorable sun-soaked way to announce she's expecting her fourth child with husband Eric Decker.
On Tuesday, August 22, the singer uploaded an Instagram video that depicted her in a gray crop top and white bottoms, allowing her growing baby bump to be fully on display.
As she walked out onto a balcony, she takes a sip from her mug as the camera pans to take in the scenic views.
"Good morning ☀️," she captioned the clip, which was set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby."
Fans were equally shocked and overjoyed by the news, with one person commenting on the post, "This is the best announcement placement everrrrr!!!😍❤️🙌."
"STOP IT. Jaw dropped!!" admitted another Instagram follower. "Girl YES. So so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️."
The brunette beauty's pals also sent well wishes, with Peta Murgatroyd gushing, "Omg omg babe! Congrats!!!!!!!!! ❤️."
"Yay the news is out!!!" her old Dancing With the Stars partner Alan Bersten commented. "I’m so happy for you and @ericdecker when you told me, I couldn’t stop smiling!!!"
Jessie James, 35, and Eric, 36, are already parents to sons Forrest Bradley, 5, and Eric Jr., 8, as well as daughter Vivianne Rose, 9.
The new addition comes just a few months after the "Wanted" crooner admitted she and her husband didn't have any plans to expand their family. However, she noted the retired athlete wouldn't get a vasectomy, so the vocalist acknowledged anything could happen.
“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” she confessed in an interview. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”
“I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing. We’re not doing anything to truly prevent that,” she added at the time.
The parents have faced backlash in the past over their kids, as some disapproved of the tots' visible ab muscles — but the Kittenish designer always shuts down the haters.
"From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should?" she replied to one troll this past November. "It's unkind."