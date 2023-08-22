Surprise! Jessie James Decker Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Debuts Growing Belly in Video Announcement — Watch

As she walked out onto a balcony, she takes a sip from her mug as the camera pans to take in the scenic views.

"Good morning ☀️," she captioned the clip, which was set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby."

Fans were equally shocked and overjoyed by the news, with one person commenting on the post, "This is the best announcement placement everrrrr!!!😍❤️🙌."