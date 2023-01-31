Jessie James Decker Confesses She Is Always 'Constantly Striving To Find Balance': 'All I Can Do Is My Best'

Jessie James Decker is often seen spending quality time with her kids Vivianne, 8, Forrest, 4, and Eric II, 7, but she insists there's no magic formula to the routine she has in place.

"I'm normal just like anyone else, and I'm constantly striving to find balance myself. All I can do is my best," the Kittenish founder, who is married to Eric Decker, exclusively tells OK! while promoting her partnership with Heluva Good! to discuss the brand's new collection of limited-edition candles that bring to life the scents of the Big Game. "I try to put my kids and Eric first. Everything else just kind of falls under."