Jessie James Decker Admits She & Eric Decker Are Intimate 'Multiple Times A Week': 'Super Healthy For Marriages'
Jessie James Decker is sharing some tips and tricks when it comes to her relationship.
The country star, 35, was asked by a fan via Instagram, "What's the key to a successful marriage?"
The star, whose been married to Eric Decker since 2013, gave a very honest answer. "Communication, as cliché as it sounds. If there's a problem, we talk about it. Not everything is going to always be rainbows and butterflies but we are a family and we love each other," she replied on Monday, April 24. "So, if there's anything that needs to be talked about, we just talk about it and we listen to each other and respect each other. Andddddd tbh sex. Frequent multiple times a week. I think it's super healthy for marriages."
This is hardly the first time the "I Still Love You" artist has been vocal about how she and the athlete, 36, make things work, even in the public eye.
"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," the couple exclusively told OK! in 2022.
"I love Jessie’s zest for life. She’s the heart and soul of our family," the football player gushed, while the Kittenish founder added, "I love Eric’s passion and drive and watching him be the best dad to our babies."
Though the duo — who share daughter Vivianne Rose and sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II and Forrest Bradley — are busy with their kids, they make sure to make each other a priority.
"It does get hard sometimes to make time for date nights, but we love to go out to dinner whenever we can! There are so many great date night spots in Nashville," they admitted.
The twosome are constantly on the road, but they really love being around each other and their tots.
"I’m so excited to wake up and be their mom and spend time together — whether it’s cooking a big meal or just cuddling up on the couch and watching a movie," she shared.