Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Pack On The PDA At 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year — See Photos
Eric and Jessie James Decker packed on the PDA at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event, which took place in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, October 12.
The singer, 34, sported a hot pink outfit, while the former football player, 35, wore a gray suit, black shirt and black pants.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the pair!
The brunette beauty, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, previously told OK! what makes her relationship with the athlete work.
"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," they dished.
"I love Jessie’s zest for life. She’s the heart and soul of our family," Eric said, while the Kittenish founder, added, "I love Eric’s passion and drive and watching him be the best dad to our babies."
Snuggle time! The two posed for pictures on the red carpet, and they couldn't help but cozy up to one another.
The duo — who share Vivianne Rose and sons Eric "Bubby" Thomas II and Forrest Bradley — may have their hands full with their kiddos, but they always manage to make time for each other.
"It does get hard sometimes to make time for date nights, but we love to go out to dinner whenever we can! There are so many great date night spots in Nashville," they admitted.
The reality star has been traveling to and from California to perform on DWTS, and she couldn't help but praise her hubby for holding down the fort in her absence.
"I've been really lucky to be able to bring Eric, bring the kids, whenever it makes sense for our schedules. And so we're rarely apart that long," she said. "We've got a day rule where three days is like the absolute limit. Even though a couple of weeks ago, during the second week, it was a little bit longer. And I definitely struggled with that."