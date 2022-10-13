Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker Pack On The PDA At 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year — See Photos

The brunette beauty, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, previously told OK! what makes her relationship with the athlete work.

"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," they dished.

"I love Jessie’s zest for life. She’s the heart and soul of our family," Eric said, while the Kittenish founder, added, "I love Eric’s passion and drive and watching him be the best dad to our babies."