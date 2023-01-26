Jessie James Decker Explains Why Husband Eric Won't Get A Vasectomy: 'It Takes His Manhood Away'
Jessie James Decker just dropped a major bomb about Eric Decker.
The country singer, 34, revealed the reason why her husband, 35, refuses to get a vasectomy even though they are not planning on having anymore children after welcoming Forrest Bradley, 4, Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 7, and Vivianne Rose, 8.
“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” Jessie admitted during a recent interview. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”
“I mean, you know, if it happens, it’s always a blessing. We’re not doing anything to truly prevent that,” she continued to explain what would happen if she did get pregnant.
Despite the former football player not complying with his wife's wish for him to get snipped, the couple, who have been married since 2013, managed to still be blissfully in love by keeping romance a priority.
“We really try to make it a point [and say], like, ‘Let’s have these moments where we lay in here and we pillow talk each other … and just make sure we give each other that time,’” the "I Still Love You" vocalist shared. “It’s so important. Even early on in the day we’ll be like, ‘Is tonight the night?’ We make sure that we flirt [and] we get each other excited.”
The loved-up duo never shy away from indulging in a little P.D.A. — but how do they keep their relationship so steamy? "We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," Jessie and Eric exclusively told OK!.
"I love Jessie’s zest for life. She’s the heart and soul of our family," the athlete gushed over his wife, before she chimed in, adding, "I love Eric’s passion and drive and watching him be the best dad to our babies."
Us Weekly conducted the interview with Jessie.