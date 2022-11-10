Jessie James Decker Shows Off Her Toned Physique At The 2022 BMI Country Awards — Photos
Jessie James Decker turned heads at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, November 8, as the singer dazzled in a deep blue ensemble alongside her spouse, Eric Decker.
The mother-of-three couldn't help but smile while posing next to her husband on the red carpet. The Kittenish founder sported a curve-hugging mini dress, long-sleeve gloves and a matching pair of strappy heels, while Eric wore a gray blazer, black pants and a matching T-shirt.
The camera was able to catch the joyous grins fans have grown accustomed to seeing on Erica & Jessie: Game On and on their social media platforms. The famous couple has been successful in finding a way to balance family and public life due to their shared ideologies. The lovebirds previously spoke with OK! about their secret to maintaining a happy marriage and how they make their relationship work.
JESSIE JAMES DECKER PERFORMS IN ALL-BLACK 'FIT AT WATERSHED COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL — GET THE LOOK
"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," the couple shared.
"I love Jessie’s zest for life. She’s the heart and soul of our family," the NFL star confessed, while the "Should Have Known Better" singer added, "I love Eric’s passion and drive and watching him be the best dad to our babies."
JESSIE JAMES DECKER STUNS IN CHIC SUMMER COUTURE — GET THE LOOK
"It does get hard sometimes to make time for date nights, but we love to go out to dinner whenever we can! There are so many great date night spots in Nashville," they admitted.
When the busy parents aren't sharing their lives with their followers, they are spending time with their three tots and expanding Kittenish together. Currently, both of the Deckers serve as co-owners of the Tennesse-based clothing line. Aside from being partners, the former New England Patriot has put his business degree to use, as he serves as the president of the Nashville-based company.